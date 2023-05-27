Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TRUMP: Former special counsel John Durham is scheduled to testify before a House committee June 20 about his report on the FBI's investigation of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and its potential ties to Russia. Durham's four-year investigation produced just three criminal prosecutions.

FLIGHT SCARE: A passenger opened an emergency exit door during an Asiana Airlines flight with 194 people aboard in South Korea on Friday, causing air to blast inside the cabin and slightly injure 12 people. The plane landed safely and the person was detained.

CLASHES: Serbian troops on the border with Kosovo were put on high alert Friday following clashes inside Kosovo between police and ethnic Serbs that injured more than a dozen people. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic ordered an "urgent" movement of troops closer to the border.

RESTRICTED: A federal judge has ruled that a Colorado school district can bar a high school student from wearing a Mexican and American flag sash at her graduation after the student sued. The judge ruled Friday that wearing a sash during a graduation ceremony falls under school-sponsored speech, not the student's private speech, and can be restricted.

LAYOFFS: About 1,000 employees of First Republic Bank are being let go about a month after it was seized by regulators and acquired by JP Morgan Chase. The majority of First Republic employees were offered jobs by JPMorgan, resulting in about 15% of the bank's employees being laid off.

ARRAIGNED: Members of a small polygamous group accused of child sex abuse of underage girls whom the group's leader claimed as brides were arraigned Friday in federal court in Phoenix.

— Associated Press