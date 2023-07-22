WEST BANK: Israeli forces shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian boy Friday in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said, during unrest in the village of Umm Safa. The village was a target of attacks by Jewish settlers in recent weeks.

HATE GROUP: Five members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front were sentenced Friday to several days in jail for conspiring to riot at a Pride event in Idaho on June 11, 2022. A total of 31 Patriot Front members were arrested after police found riot gear in a van near the North Idaho Pride Alliance event.

NORTH KOREA: North Korea fired cruise missiles toward its western sea Saturday, South Korea's military said, marking the second launch event this week apparently in protest of a U.S. submarine docking in South Korea. The North remained publicly silent for a fifth day on the fate of a U.S. soldier who crossed its border.

OATH KEEPERS: Michael Greene of Indianapolis, a security operations leader hired by the far-right Oath Keepers group — whose acquittal of conspiracy charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot marked a rare setback for prosecutors — was sentenced Friday to two years of probation for a misdemeanor trespassing charge.

CAPITOL RIOT: Matthew Brackley, 39, of Waldoboro, Maine, a former Republican legislative candidate who traveled to Washington for former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, 2021, was arrested Friday and charged with federal crimes in the U.S. Capitol riot, officials said.

ISRAEL: Thousands of Israelis joined a march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Friday in a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's vow to push through a controversial overhaul of the judiciary system.