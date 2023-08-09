COUP: Niger's military junta refused the latest diplomatic attempt to reinstall the ousted president, rejecting a proposed visit by representatives of the West African regional bloc, the African Union and United Nations on Tuesday.

MOON TRIP: The U.S.-Canadian crew of astronauts assigned to fly around the moon in another year got their first look at the unfinished Orion spacecraft, as NASA warned Tuesday there could be more delays over heat shield issues.

CHINA TRADE: China's exports plunged by 14.5% in July compared with a year earlier, adding to pressure on the ruling Communist Party to reverse an economic slump. Imports tumbled 12.4% and exports fell to $281.8 billion, data showed Tuesday.

EXODUS: Sudan's escalating conflict has driven more than 4 million people from their homes and triggered outbreaks of disease and malnutrition, a U.N. official said Tuesday.

PAY RULES: Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced changes to labor rules that could give higher wages to construction workers on federal projects using the definition of prevailing wage, likely raising the hourly earnings of contractors and subcontractors.

DRUG LORD: Colombian kingpin Dairo Antonio Úsuga, known as Otoniel, was sentenced Tuesday to 45 years in prison in the U.S. after admitting he oversaw the smuggling of tons of U.S.-bound cocaine.

— Associated Press