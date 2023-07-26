TRADE: Boston traded Kiké Hernández to the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, sending the slumping utilityman back to his home for six seasons and his only World Series title. The Red Sox received two minor league righthanders. Hernandez struggled at the plate and in the field this season. He was batting .222 in 86 games at shortstop, second base and outfield while also leading the majors with 15 errors.