TRADE: Boston traded Kiké Hernández to the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, sending the slumping utilityman back to his home for six seasons and his only World Series title. The Red Sox received two minor league righthanders. Hernandez struggled at the plate and in the field this season. He was batting .222 in 86 games at shortstop, second base and outfield while also leading the majors with 15 errors.
ROCKIES: Kris Bryant was placed on the 10-day IL with a fractured left index finger on Tuesday. The outfielder was hit by a pitch during Saturday's game against Miami. Bryant is hitting .251 with eight homers.
SPRING TRAINING: Boston and Tampa Bay will play a pair of games on March 9-10 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, MLB's first spring training trip there since in 2020.
— Associated Press