IMMIGRATION: An appeals court Thursday allowed a rule restricting asylum at the southern border to stay in place. The decision is a major win for the Biden administration, which argued that the rule was integral to its efforts to maintain order along the U.S.-Mexico border.

RACIST ATTACK: Six white former law enforcement officers in Mississippi who called themselves the "Goon Squad" pleaded guilty Thursday to a racist assault on two Black men they brutalized during a home raid on Jan. 24, federal prosecutors said.

NATIONAL SECURITY: U.S. Navy sailors Jinchao Wei, 22, and Wenheng Zhao, 26, were charged Thursday with providing sensitive military information to China — including details on wartime exercises, naval operations and critical technical material. Both pleaded not guilty in federal courts in San Diego and Los Angeles.

2020 ELECTION: Stefanie Lambert, a Michigan attorney involved in efforts around the U.S. to overturn the 2020 election in support of former President Donald Trump, was charged with accessing and tampering with voting machines in Michigan, prosecutors said Thursday.

REINSTATED: Nashville Democrat Justin Jones, one of the so-called "Tennessee Three," won back his state House seat Thursday after Republican lawmakers expelled him for his participation in a pro-gun control protest in the Capitol.

BORDER: Mexican authorities on Thursday identified one of two bodies found in the Rio Grande. The other, found near the floating barrier that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott installed to make it more difficult for migrants to cross to the U.S., was not yet identified.