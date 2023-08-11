PURDUE PHARMA: The Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily blocked a nationwide settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma that would shield members of the Sackler family who own the company from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids.

COURT CHALLENGE: All 16 Michigan Republicans accused in a fake elector scheme to keep former President Donald Trump in power are challenging the charges, after the final nine either pleaded not guilty or had a judge enter the pleas on their behalf Thursday in state court.

NIGER: Niger's junta told a top U.S. diplomat that they would kill deposed President Mohamed Bazoum if neighboring countries attempted any military intervention to restore his rule, two officials told The Associated Press.

ECUADOR: The six men arrested as suspects in Wednesday's assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio are Colombian nationals, a police report said Thursday as authorities investigated the motive for the crime.

MOON MISSION: Russia launched its first mission to the moon in nearly 50 years on Friday, pitting it in a space race with India, which is also aiming to land a lunar craft this month. The launch of the Luna-25 craft to the moon was Russia's first since 1976.

POLAND: Poland intends to put 10,000 soldiers along its border with Belarus, the country's defense minister said Thursday as Warsaw worries about the presence of Russian-linked mercenaries in Belarus and migrants trying to cross the border without authorization.