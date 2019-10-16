A British family that made an unauthorized crossing from Canada into the United States was deported Wednesday after nearly two weeks in federal custody, ending an ordeal that family members called the worst of their lives.
The extended Connors family, which includes four adults, toddler twins and an infant, had been held at a detention center in Berks County, Pennsylvania. They've since been returned to England, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement.
Eileen Connors, 24, has said she and her family mistakenly crossed the border into Washington state while trying to avoid an animal in the road and were swiftly taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol.
U.S. officials have asserted the family crossed the border on purpose, noting their vehicle was observed "slowly and deliberately" driving through a ditch to cross into U.S. territory in Blaine, Washington, on Oct. 2. Two of the family members had previously been denied entry to the U.S., according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.