Brock
The pups in this litter are approximately 8 week old. They arrived in our care with their mom soon after... View on PetFinder
Interviews and court records provide a glimpse into the lives of those involved, and how two 20-somethings pulled away from a stable life and wound up at the center of a deadly crime spree.
The destruction of a 90-year-old bridge across the Yellowstone River is nearing completion, and the river could soon be reopened to boat traffic.
The Montana Department of Corrections is searching for an escapee from the Montana Women’s Prison in Billings.
Joseph Borgstrom served on the Lockwood school board for seven years before losing his re-election race.
In its Tuesday ruling, a federal judge stated Randall Menges’ requirement to register as a sex offender is unconstitutional. The Attorney General's office is appealing the ruling.
A man suspected of stealing a car at gunpoint Wednesday south of Billings was arrested during a traffic stop on Laurel Road.
In a brief dated April 23, state attorneys said the video was found among some old files in a desk at the Miles City MHP office.
About a week after going up for sale, the Climbing Arrow Ranch near Bozeman is under contract by an unnamed American buyer.
The 3-year-old girl was using playground equipment on Monday afternoon at the daycare facility when a rope became tangled around her neck.
Over 90 firearms were taken, including two Abbiatico & Salvinelli engraved shotguns worth more than $10,000 each; and three Fratelli Poli side-by-side shotguns worth over $15,000 each.