NEW YORK — A gunman’s bullet was no match for a sturdy bra.
Daniesa Murdaugh — one of 12 victims hit by a deadly hail of gunfire Saturday at an annual Brooklyn block party — said doctors were astounded that the slug that slammed her was blunted by her brassiere.
“They said basically my bra saved me,” the 21-year-old Kingsborough Community College student told the Daily News. “If my bra wasn’t there, it would’ve went further into the skin.”
One of the victims, a 38-year-old man, died from the barrage of bullets and another victim was clinging to life Sunday.
Murdaugh’s mom, Odessa Watson, can’t get over her daughter’s good fortune.
“The thickness of the bra line, the bullet was caught there so when the EMS unsnapped her bra, the bullet fell off,” the astounded mom told The News. “It was pretty much a graze of the skin.”