Dear Heloise: In response to preventing brown sugar from getting hard -- I have always used brown sugar for many years and in many recipes, and I know it has a tendency to "get hard." A simple remedy is to put just about 1/4 of a slice of bread in the sack of sugar. Works like a charm!

This also works for molasses cookies if or when they turn hard. -- Lodyce B., Humboldt, Iowa

Dear Heloise: I want one of your vinegar pamphlets! My sister has one, and she uses it all the time to bake with and clean her house. She said it was inexpensive and a real life saver. So please tell me how much it costs, and where do I get one? -- Lacy R., via email

Dear Heloise: My husband takes his vitamins faithfully every day, and now he's urging me to do the same. I'm just wondering whether or not it actually is necessary to take vitamins. We eat a fairly healthy diet of chicken or fish (no red meat), fruits and veggies, but I admit, we both love sweets! Got any hints on whether or not people should take vitamins? -- Callie F., St Lewis, Missouri

Callie, before anyone takes vitamins, they should check with their doctor. You could be taking too much of one vitamin, but not enough of a vitamin that your body needs. A simple blood test will determine your state of health.

With so many people staying indoors during this record-breaking hot spell, you may not be getting enough vitamin D, but there's no way to know unless you see a physician and take his or her advice. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: I love growing plants and decided to grow some of my food indoors, since I live in an apartment. It's so easy!

Take a pineapple and cut off about three inches of the pineapple at the top, and then plant it with the leaves sticking up in a pot and place it in a sunny area. It takes a few months to see a baby pineapple sprout up, but imagine growing your own pineapples! Ginger root is another plant I love to grow, and for this, it's best to get organic ginger root that has no chemicals on it. Break at the joints and plant the pieces about an inch deep in a planter, covering loosely with soil.

I also grow tomatoes on my patio, and I've just purchased a lemon tree, which is now growing in the sunny corner of the patio. It'll take time for the tree to produce fruit, but while I wait, I have a nice shady spot on my patio. -- Jacob H., Aberdeen, Washington

Jacob, what a fantastic idea. You'll always know how your plants were raised and that they are free of chemicals. -- Heloise