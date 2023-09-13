BOISE, Idaho — Attorneys for a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death late last year want cameras banned from the courtroom, contending that news coverage of the criminal proceedings has violated a judge's orders and threatens his right to a fair trial.

Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the deaths at a rental house near the university campus in Moscow, Idaho, last November. A judge entered a not-guilty plea on Kohberger's behalf earlier this year. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson has said he intends to seek the death penalty, and the case is scheduled for trial this fall, although it could be postponed.

Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University, which is a short drive from the scene of the killings across the state border. He was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania, and the unusual details of the case have drawn widespread interest.

Second District Judge John Judge heard arguments over camera access Wednesday afternoon but did not immediately issue a decision.

In a court document filed late last month, defense attorneys Anne Taylor and Jay Logsdon said the media pool photographers and videographers violated the judge's orders to show a wide shot of the courtroom and avoid recording images of notes on the attorneys' tables.

Kohberger's attorneys pointed to photos showing their client walking into the courtroom and watching the court proceedings while seated at the defense tables, as well as more zoomed-out videos that included indecipherable white papers on the defense table and part of Taylor's laptop screen. At the time, the laptop screen was displaying images from the in-court camera system, which were also being displayed on the large courtroom projector screen throughout parts of the proceeding.