CAIRO — Cooking gas cylinders packed into the basement of a four-story apartment building in northern Egypt exploded on Friday, collapsing the building and killing at least six people. Twenty-seven were injured, authorities said.

The explosion and the subsequent collapse took place in the Nile Delta city of Damanhour, about 100 miles north of the capital, Cairo. The office of Egypt's public prosecutor said the cylinders were stored in violation of regulations.

Among the dead were three children, the youngest was a 3-year-old, authorities said in a separate statement.

Search efforts were ongoing to find those still missing beneath the rubble while the injured were transported to a nearby hospital, it said. No further details were immediately provided.

Building collapses are common in Egypt, where poor construction and shoddy building maintenance are common across the country.