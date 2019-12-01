Bumps N Bundles pic

Imaginative play is easy to encourage with this two-story house that can be personalized with all of your favorite Maileg mice, bunnies and furniture accessories. The house features four spacious rooms and an attic hideaway that includes a skylight.  It is made from Linden tree wood and full of details that encourage storytelling.   

*Furniture and Accessories are not included

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Available at Bumps N Bundles

$299.95

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0