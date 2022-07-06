 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business achiever: Oliveira joins Billings law practice

Justin Oliveira

Oliveira

Justin Oliveira has joined Patten, Peterman, Bekkedahl & Green, P.L.L.C. located at 2817 Second Avenue North, Suite 300. His practice generally encompasses matters involving commercial litigation, real property, business and corporate affairs, and estates. Oliveira obtained a bachelor's of arts degree from Gettysburg College and a juris doctor from Ohio Northern University Claude W. Pettit College of Law. He is currently admitted to practice in Montana and Texas. He may be reached by calling 406-252-8500 or by emailing joliveira@ppbglaw.com.

