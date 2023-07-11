People flock to

Threads app

NEW YORK — Celebrities, lawmakers, brands and everyday social media users are flocking to Meta’s freshly minted app Threads to connect with their followers, including many Twitter refugees tired of the drama surrounding Elon Musk’s raucous oversight of that platform since acquiring it last year. Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a Threads post on Monday morning that in the five days since its launch, 100 million people have signed up for the app. But will they stay? One expert says it’s too early to know how successful Threads will be. He further questions whether the rapid growth of Threads is even a good thing and that some other successful platforms began with a focused approach and expanded more gradually.

Europe signs

privacy pact

LONDON — The European Union has signed off on a new agreement over the privacy of people’s personal information that gets pinged across the Atlantic, aiming to ease concerns about electronic spying by American intelligence agencies. The EU’s executive commission on Monday deemed the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework to have an adequate level of protection for personal data. That means it’s comparable to the 27-nation’s own stringent data protection standards, so companies can use it to move information from Europe to the United States without adding extra security. The agreement comes after two earlier data transfer agreements were tossed. The European privacy campaigner who triggered the legal challenges, however, vowed to challenge it to the EU’s top court.

Wall Street

ticks higher

NEW YORK — Stocks ticked higher on Wall Street ahead of a week with updates on where inflation and corporate profits are heading. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Monday, coming off just its second losing week in the last eight. The Dow added 209 points, or 0.6%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%. This week will offer the latest monthly update on inflation, and Wall Street's hope is that a continued slowdown will convince the Federal Reserve to soon stop hiking interest rates. Toward the end of the week, companies will also start telling investors how much profit they made during the spring.

Y2K fashion

takes over

NEW YORK — What comes to mind when you hear the phrase Y2K? Here's a hint: It's no longer about a computer glitch that could have made the world go haywire at the end of 1999. Today Y2K is all about fashion, with people trading in their skinny jeans for cargo pants. Retailers say Gen Z is fueling the market for the return of fashion choices from the early 2000s. And there are no signs of it letting up. The latest shift shows how Gen Z adapts to trends on social media, particularly TikTok. That leaves retailers like Walmart hurrying to catch up.

NYT disbands

sports dept.

The New York Times is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward. The move impacts more than 35 people in the sports department, according to a report on the company’s website. Journalists on the sports desk will move to other roles in The New York Times newsroom. There are no plans for layoffs. The New York Times Co. announced early last year that it was buying The Athletic as part of a strategy to expand its audience of paying subscribers at a time when the newspaper print ads business continues to fade.