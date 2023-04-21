Stocks close week

with small gains

Stocks finished with slight gains on Wall Street as investors closed out a quiet week highlighted by a batch of mostly mixed corporate earnings reports. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq all gained 0.1% Friday. Among the companies that reported results, hospital operator HCA Healthcare rose after raising its full-year profit outlook, while consumer products giant Procter & Gamble gained after its quarterly profit beat estimates. More earnings reports are in store next week from major companies such as Coca-Cola, Amazon, American Airlines and Boeing. Markets in Europe rose and exchanges in Asia declined overnight.

Unions want rails

to spend on safety

OMAHA, Neb. — Rail unions want railroads to take some of the billions they’re using every year to buy back their stock and use it to improve safety in the wake of several high-profile derailments and hire more workers. The 12 unions said Friday that collectively the six biggest freight railroads spent over $165 billion on buybacks — well above the $119 billion they spent on upgrading and maintaining their track and equipment between 2015 and last year. At the same time, their safety record worsened as they overhauled their operations to cut costs and eliminated nearly one-third of all rail jobs. Greg Regan with the Transportation Trades Department labor coalition says “the priorities of the railroads are out of whack.”

Tesla ups prices

for top models

DETROIT — After cutting U.S. vehicle prices four times this year, Tesla raised them overnight on its slow-selling more expensive models. The move could be an effort to appease investors, who sold off the company’s stock Thursday after its earnings and profit margins dropped due to previous price cuts. The Austin, Texas, company added $2,500 to all four versions of the Models S and X, increasing prices by 2.4% to 2.9%. The lowest-price Model S now starts at $87,490, while the X starts at $97,490. Prices of the company’s top-selling Model Y small SUV and Model 3 small sedan remained the same after being lowered earlier this week. Tesla shares closed Thursday down nearly 10%. The stock was up 1.3% at Friday's close.

Lyft plans layoffs

under new CEO

SAN FRANCISCO — Lyft is preparing to lay off hundreds of employees. The cuts are coming just days after new CEO David Risher began steering the ride-hailing service with a eye toward driving down costs as part of an effort to bring its fares more in line with its biggest rival, Uber. Risher informed Lyft's workforce of more than 4,000 employees in an email posted online Friday that a “significant” number of them will lose their jobs. It came at the end of his first week as Lyft’s CEO. The note didn't specify how many people will lose their jobs, but The Wall Street Journal reported at least 1,200 jobs will be cut.

P&G raises

sales outlook

NEW YORK — Procter & Gamble, the maker of such iconic household products as Crest toothpaste, Tide detergent and Charmin toilet paper, raised its annual sales outlook on Friday, after turning in better-than expected fiscal third-quarter earnings results as a series of price hikes boosted its performance. The solid earnings results offer encouraging signs about the resiliency of the consumer ahead of reports next month from major retailers like Walmart amid an increasingly challenging economy. P&G executives told analysts on Friday that the U.S. consumer is “holding up well.”