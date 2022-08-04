Business digest

Stock indexes

end mixed

NEW YORK — Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Thursday as investors continued to review the latest updates on the economy and corporate earnings. The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1%. The Dow Jones industrials fell and the Nasdaq rose. Energy companies fell, while retailers and technology companies gained ground. Bond yields slipped. Earnings remain in focus for Wall Street. Twinkie maker Hostess and bleach maker Clorox fell after giving investors disappointing profit forecasts. New data from the Labor Department showed more Americans applied for jobless benefits last week as the number of unemployed continues to rise modestly.

Florida woman

sues Equifax

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida woman has sued Equifax claiming she was denied a car loan because of a 130-point mistake she says was part of a larger group of credit score errors the ratings agency made this spring due to a coding problem.

The class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Atlanta on behalf of Nydia Jenkins and potentially millions of others who applied for credit during a three-week period earlier this year. The Jacksonville, Florida woman says she was forced to accept another loan that was $150 per month more than the one she was turned down for because of the error.

Job market

may be cooling

NEW YORK — The employment market appears to have lost some of its sizzle, a development that could influence Federal Reserve policy and further raise concerns about an economic recession among investors. Job openings have been edging lower since April as rising inflation tightened its grip on businesses and crimped consumer spending.

In June, openings fell to 10.7 million, their lowest levels since September. Openings are still at an historically high level, having never exceeded 8 million in a month prior to a year ago. A tighter job market could be a signal that the economy is slowing enough for the Fed to ease up on interest rate hikes.

DoorDash sees

record orders

SAN FRANCISCO — DoorDash has reported that it received a record number of customer orders in the second quarter, boosted by resilient demand and its acquisition of Finnish delivery service Wolt Enterprises. DoorDash said orders grew 23% to 426 million in the April-June period, surpassing Wall Street’s expectations. The San Francisco-based delivery company said it hasn’t yet seen much impact from inflation, and it now expects higher order volumes for the full year. DoorDash said its net loss for the quarter more than doubled as it closed the $8.1 billion acquisition of Wolt. DoorDash said stock-based compensation costs and absorbing Wolt’s 6,000 employees hurt its profits.

Bank of England

predicts recession

LONDON — The Bank of England has announced its biggest interest rate increase in 27 years. The central bank forecasts that the war in Ukraine will fuel further inflation and tip the U.K. economy into a prolonged recession. Soaring natural gas prices are likely to drive consumer price inflation to 13.3% in October. That’s up from 9.4% in June. That will push Britain into recession later this year. Central banks worldwide are struggling to balance efforts to control inflation while minimizing the fallout for economies that were just beginning to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.