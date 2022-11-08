Business digest

Walgreens picks

up momentum

Walgreens extended its push into more comprehensive health care with its VillageMD unit acquiring another urgent and primary care chain, Summit Health-CityMD, in a deal worth close to $9 billion. Walgreens and rival CVS, two retail chains with thousands of locations, have evolved in recent years with a greater focus on overall care for customers, trying to help them avoid chronic health conditions and expensive hospital stays. The deal to combine VillageMD and CityMD arrives just two months after CVS Health said it would pay about $8 billion to acquire Signify Health, a technology company that sends doctors and other care providers to people’s homes.

Apple says iPhone

supplies hurt

BEIJING — Apple Inc. is warning customers they'll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor’s factory in central China. The company gave no details but said the factory operated by Foxconn in the central city of Zhengzhou is “operating at significantly reduced capacity.” Apple said it expects lower shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models than previously anticipated. It said customers "will experience longer wait times.” Foxconn Technology Group said earlier it had imposed anti-virus measures on the factory in Zhengzhou following virus outbreaks. Foxconn said Monday it will revise down outlook for Q4 and that it is working on resuming full capacity.

Owners start

minority program

NEW YORK — Clara Wu Tsai, co-owner of the Brooklyn Nets, launched the largest business accelerator for minority founders of early-stage startups on Monday. Named BK-XL, the accelerator will invest up to $500,000 each in 12 startups led by Black, Indigenous and other minority founders in 2023. The accelerator is another piece of her racial justice work, with her husband Joe Tsai, to improve economic mobility for minorities. Because of their ownership of the Brooklyn Nets and the Barclays Center arena in Brooklyn, they have decided to focus their economic mobility donations and investments in the New York City borough as well to maximize their impact.

Drought tests

Spain's resilience

QUESADA, Spain — An extremely hot, dry summer is now threatening the heartiest of Spain’s staple crops: the olives that make the European country the world’s leading producer of the tiny green fruits that are pressed into golden oil. Industry experts and authorities predict Spain’s fall olive harvest will be nearly half the size of last year’s, another casualty of global weather shifts caused by climate change. High temperatures in May killed many of the blossoms on the olive trees in Spanish orchards. The ones that survived produced fruits that were small and thin because of inadequate water. A little less moisture can actually yield better olive oil, but the recent drought is proving too much for them.

China trade down

on global demand

BEIJING — China’s trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls weighed on domestic consumer spending. The customs agency reported exports declined 0.3% from a year earlier to $298.4 billion, down from September’s 5.7% growth. Imports fell 0.7% to $213.4 billion, compared with the previous month’s 0.3% expansion. Forecasters expected Chinese trade to weaken as global demand cooled following interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to rein in surging inflation. Chinese demand has been hurt by a “Zero COVID” strategy that has repeatedly shut down large sections of cities to contain virus outbreaks.