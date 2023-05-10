Hyundai and

Kia thefts rise

Nearly three months ago, Hyundai and Kia unveiled software that was designed to thwart an epidemic of thefts of their vehicles, caused by a security flaw that was exposed on TikTok and other social media sites. So far, it hasn’t solved the problem. Across the country, thieves are still driving off with the vehicles at an alarming rate. Data from seven U.S. cities gathered by The Associated Press shows that the number of Hyundai and Kia thefts is still growing despite the companies’ efforts to fix the glitch, which makes 8.3 million vehicles relatively easy targets for thieves.

Meeting over

debt default

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Republican congressional leaders are confronting each other at the White House in their first face-to-face meeting aimed at averting an unprecedented U.S. government default. Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says a debt deal with Biden is needed by next week if Washington hopes to avert a catastrophic default. A June 1 deadline is approaching when money could run short for paying the nation’s bills. McCarthy said he sees no reason why all sides can’t come to an agreement quickly on a plan for a speeding cuts. Biden is strongly opposed to allowing the country’s full faith and credit to be held “hostage," as he puts it, to negotiations.

Global rush to

regulate AI

LONDON — European lawmakers have rushed to add language on general artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT as they put the finishing touches on the Western world's first AI rules. The emerging technology has captured attention by composing music, creating images and writing essays but also raised fears about its implications. Authorities worldwide are scrambling to figure out how to control rapidly evolving AI to ensure that it improves people’s lives without threatening their rights or safety. The EU’s AI Act could become the de facto global standard, with companies and organizations potentially deciding that it would be easier to comply than to develop different products for different regions. A European Parliament committee is expected to approve the rules Thursday.

Stocks dip ahead

of inflation report

NEW YORK — Wall Street edged lower following some mixed earnings reports, as stocks remain roughly where they’ve been stuck for more than a month. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Tuesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 56 points, or 0.2%. The Nasdaq fell 0.6%. The next big milestone for the market will be Wednesday's report on inflation, which has come down but remains high. It could dictate the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates. Political leaders are also meeting in Washington Tuesday to try to avoid a default on the U.S. government's debt.

China raids

Capvision offices

BEIJING — Chinese security agents have raided several offices of business consulting firm Capvision as part of an ongoing crackdown on foreign businesses that provide sensitive economic data. The increasing pressure on foreign businesses in China is driven primarily by national security considerations. The efforts of Xi Jinping's government to exert control over business is clashing with efforts to lure back investors after the pandemic. The state media reports did not say when Capvision branches in Beijing, Shanghai and other cities were raided. The reports said staff were questioned but there was no word on arrests or detentions.