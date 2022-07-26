Business digest

Walmart report

pummels stocks

Big retailers and technology companies led stocks lower on Wall Street Tuesday after Walmart warned that inflation is hurting American consumers' spending power.

The sell-off comes ahead of the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate policy statement on Wednesday, when economists expect the central bank to announce another sharp rate hike as it ratchets up its fight against surging inflation.

Walmart slumped 7.6% after the retail giant cut its profit outlook for the second quarter and the full year late Tuesday, saying that rising prices for food and gas are forcing shoppers to cut back on more profitable discretionary items, particularly clothing.

Google’s parent

reports slow 2Q

SAN FRANCISCO — Google’s revenue growth during the past quarter decelerated to its slowest pace in two years as advertisers reined in their spending amid fears of an economic recession.

The regression reported Tuesday by Google’s corporate parent, Alphabet, is the latest sign that the tailwinds propelling big technology companies during the pandemic have shifted into a challenging new direction. In Alphabet’s case, revenue during the April-June period totaled $69.7 billion, a 13% increase from the same time last year. That was the lowest rate of growth since Alphabet suffered a revenue decline in the April-June period of 2020.

Microsoft misses

profit targets

REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $16.7 billion, or $2.23 per share, falling short of analyst expectations for $2.29 per share — a rare disappointment from the tech giant that has consistently beat Wall Street expectations in recent years. It posted revenue of $51.9 billion in the April-June period, up 12% from last year. Analysts had been looking for revenue of $52.94 billion, according to FactSet. The company blamed a number of “evolving macroeconomic conditions and other unforeseen items” for affecting its financial performance, including pandemic-related production shutdowns in China, a deteriorating personal computer market, lowered spending on advertisements and the war in Ukraine that led Microsoft to scale down its operations in Russia.

GM profit slides 40% in Q2

DETROIT — General Motors’ second-quarter net income fell 40% from a year ago as computer chip and parts shortages hobbled factory output and caused the company’s U.S. sales to fall more than 15%. The Detroit automaker said it made $1.67 billion from April through June, in part because it couldn’t deliver 95,000 vehicles during the quarter because they were built without one part or another. Last year it made $2.79 billion.

The company said it made an adjusted $1.14 per share, falling short of Wall Street estimates of $1.27. Revenue was $35.76 billion for the quarter, beating estimates of $33.9 billion, according to FactSet.

Like other automakers, GM has been forced to slow its factories since late in 2020 largely due to a global shortage of semiconductors.

S. Korean firm

to invest in US

WASHINGTON — South Korea’s SK Group plans to invest $22 billion in the United States on industries including semiconductors, green energy and bioscience.

The White House says that initiative will create tens of thousands of new domestic jobs while helping ease global supply chain snarls. President Joe Biden met virtually with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won. SK Group said it will invest $15 billion in the semiconductor industry through research and development programs, as well as materials and to create a testing and packaging facility, which will help address supply chain problems. Another $5 billion will go to green energy businesses while “several billions of dollars,” would go toward biotechnologies.