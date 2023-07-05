Wall Street

drifts lower

NEW YORK — Wall Street edged lower Wednesday following a rally that had sent it roaring 16% higher for the year so far.

Other markets around the world fell more sharply following the latest discouraging signal from China’s economy. Growth in China's services industry slowed by more than economists expected last month. It’s the latest evidence showing the world’s second-largest economy is stumbling in its recovery following the removal of anti-COVID restrictions.

The U.S. economy, meanwhile, has remained stronger than many investors feared. It’s defied predictions for a recession because of a job market that’s remained remarkably solid despite much higher interest rates meant to bring down inflation.

A report on Wednesday showed growth for U.S. factory orders held steady in May, though economists expected to see an acceleration.

Hope is rising that inflation is cooling enough to get the Federal Reserve to soon stop its hikes to rates, which undercut inflation by slowing the entire economy. At its last meeting, the Fed decided to hold rates steady, the first time in more than a year that it refrained from hiking rates.

JetBlue picks

Spirit Airlines

JetBlue is picking Spirt Airlines over American. JetBlue said Wednesday that it won’t appeal a judge’s ruling against its partnership with American Airlines, effectively dropping the deal. JetBlue hopes that will convince the federal government to let it buy Spirit Airlines. A federal judge decided in May that the JetBlue-American deal, called the Northeast Alliance, violates antitrust law.

Hotel employees

back at work

Workers who picketed 19 major Southern California hotels over the long holiday weekend are back on the job, but their union warned that more walkouts could come at any time. No progress was reported Wednesday in negotiations between employers and Unite Here Local 11, which represents bellhops, front desk agents, room attendants, cooks, servers and dishwashers. Union members voted last month in favor of authorizing a strike at 60 hotels in Los Angeles and Orange counties. They are demanding better wages, improved health care benefits, higher pension contributions and less strenuous workloads.

Meta looks to

target Twitter

LONDON — Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter, marking a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. It's billed as a “text-based conversation app” that's linked to Instagram. The listing teases a Twitter-like microblogging experience. Instagram users will be able to keep their user names and follow the same accounts on the new app. Threads could be the latest headache for Musk, who has faced backlash over new daily limits on the number of tweets that users can read.

Canada to stop

advertising on FB

OTTAWA, Ontario — Canada's government has announced it will stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram in response to Meta’s decision to block access to news content on their social platforms as part of a temporary test. Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez announced Justin Trudeau’s government’s move on Wednesday. It's the latest episode in a dispute that started when Trudeau’s administration proposed a bill that will require technology companies to pay publishers for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online.