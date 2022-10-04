Business digest

Stocks rise in

extended rally

Stocks rose sharply again on Wall Street Tuesday and clawed back more of the ground they lost in a miserable several weeks. The S&P 500 rose 3.1% Tuesday, its biggest gain in more than two years. The index has been rallying since hitting its lowest point of the year on Friday. Other major U.S. indexes also closed higher. Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs. Twitter surged after Elon Musk said he would go ahead with his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company, abandoning months of efforts to get out of the deal.

Goodwill launches

online business

NEW YORK — Thrifters who flock to Goodwill stores will now be able to do more of their treasure hunting online. The Goodwill Industries International Inc., the 120 year-old non-profit organization that operates 3,300 stores in the U.S., and Canada, has launched an online business as part of a newly incorporated venture called GoodwillFinds. Until now Goodwill had no centralized online division, with each store selling some of its donations online via third party websites such as eBay and Amazon. The new venture will help fund Goodwill's community-based programs across the U.S. provide professional training, job placement and youth mentorship. It should also expand its base of customers.

Biden unveils

AI 'Bill of Rights'

The Biden administration unveiled a set of far-reaching goals Tuesday aimed at averting harms caused by the rise of artificial intelligence systems, including guidelines for how to protect people’s personal data and limit surveillance. Officials say the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights does not set out specific enforcement actions, but instead is intended as a White House call to action for the U.S. government to safeguard digital rights in an AI-fueled world. The Office of White House Science and Technology Policy highlighted various federal agencies’ commitments to weighing new rules and studying the specific impacts of AI technologies.

Ukraine's will

sink 35% in '22

WASHINGTON — Devastated by Russia’s invasion eight months ago, the Ukrainian economy will plunge 35% this year. That's according to a World Bank forecast Tuesday. The war has destroyed factories and farmland and displaced millions of Ukrainians. The 189-country anti-poverty agency estimates that rebuilding Ukraine will cost at least $349 billion, 1.5 times the size of the country's prewar economy. Still, the bank’s assessment marks an upgrade from the 45.1% freefall it forecast in June. And it expects that the Ukrainian economy will return to growth in 2023, expanding 3.3% — though the outlook is highly uncertain and will depend on the course of the war.

Micron to build

plant in New York

NEW YORK — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, will open a semiconductor plant in New York, promising an investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. The company was lured to the Syracuse area with a generous set of federal, state and local incentives, including up to $5.5 billion in state tax credits over 20 years. The announcement comes months after Congress passed the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which set aside $52 billion to bolster the semiconductor industry. Companies like Micron manufacture the diminutive chips that power everything from smartphones to computers to automobiles.