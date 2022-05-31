Business digest

EU ban on Russian oil could be blunted

BRUSSELS — Energy experts say the European Union’s decision to ban nearly all oil from Russia to punish the country for its invasion of Ukraine may be blunted by rising energy prices and other countries willing to buy some of the excess petroleum. European Union leaders agreed late Monday to cut around 90% of all Russian oil imports over the next six months — a dramatic move that was considered unthinkable just months ago. Analysts said the move was a blow to the Kremlin. But they noted that Russia still retained some European markets and could sell some of the oil previously bound to Europe to China, India and other customers in Asia.

Eurozone inflation hits 8.1%

LONDON — Inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency hit a record 8.1% amid surging energy costs prompted in part by Russia’s war in Ukraine. The latest data from European Union statistics agency Eurostat on Tuesday showed that annual inflation in May surpassed the previous record of 7.4% reached in the previous two months. Energy prices jumped 39.2%, highlighting how the war and the accompanying global energy crunch are making life more expensive for the eurozone’s 343 million people. Inflation in the eurozone is now at its highest level since recordkeeping for the euro began in 1997. Food prices also rose 7.5%, while prices for goods were up 4.2% and the cost for services rose 3.5%.

Turkish leader

writes on 'risks'

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s president has highlighted the activities of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party as part of his country’s objections to Sweden and Finland joining NATO. The insurgent group known as the PKK is designated a terrorist entity by the European Union including Sweden and Finland. But its Syrian wing is the backbone of forces involved in the U.S.-led fight against the Islamic State group. Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote in an article published late Monday in The Economist that admitting Sweden and Finland to NATO entails security risks and that those countries must stop PKK's activities.

All NATO members must approve adding the two nations to the alliance. Erdogan says where Sweden and Finland stand on those concerns will determine how much Turkey wants to be their ally.

Shanghai begins

reopening

SHANGHAI — Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China’s largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has throttled the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. Full bus and subway service will be restored as will basic rail connections with the rest of China and schools will partially reopen.

Shopping malls, supermarkets, convenience stores and drug stores will reopen gradually at no more than 75% of their capacity. Cinemas and gyms will remain closed. Officials who earlier set June 1 as the target date for reopening appear ready to accelerate what has been a gradual easing in recent days.

Deutsche Bank,

subsidiary raided

BERLIN — Authorities in Germany have raided the offices of Deutsche Bank and its subsidiary DWS following claims that it was exaggerating the sustainable credentials of some of the products it sold. Frankfurt prosecutors said the probe focused on allegations of investment fraud, but no specific suspects had been identified yet.

A former manager in charge of sustainability at DWS has claimed that the asset management firm exaggerated the environmental and climate credentials of certain funds. Deutsche Bank said in a statement that Tuesday's raids were “directed against unknown people in connection with greenwashing allegations against DWS.”

From Gazette news services

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0