Business digest

Tech stocks pull indexes lower

NEW YORK — A slump in several big companies weighed down the stock market Tuesday, leaving most major indexes lower. The S&P 500 index fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology companies, lost 2.3%. Big gains for McDonald's and UnitedHealth helped push the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.2%. A stark profit warning from Snapchat's parent company spooked investors into dumping the stocks of major social media companies. Snap sank 43.1%, while Facebook's parent company lost 7.6%. Retailers and banks also fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell sharply, to 2.76%.

Ford pays $19M

to settle claims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ford Motor Company has settled claims by 40 U.S. state attorneys general that the company made misleading claims about the fuel economy and payload capacity of some of its vehicles. The company agreed Tuesday to pay $19.2 million to the states and refrain from making misleading advertising claims. The attorneys general say Ford misled consumers about how far its 2013-2014 C-Max hybrid cars could travel on a tank of gas. They also saidsay Ford inflated the payload capacity of its 2011-2014 Super Duty pick-up trucks. Ford says in a statement that it is pleased the investigation was settled with no judicial finding of improper conduct.

Social media hammered

Social media has had a rough 2022 with lingering questions about advertising spending and a $44 billion takeover of Twitter that may or may not be happening, depending on which Elon Musk tweet you read. And late Monday, Snap issued a rather dire profit warning, saying that “the macroeconomic environment has deteriorated further and faster than anticipated,” since just last month. All social media competes for advertising money, which is increasingly under threat from spiking inflation and also changes at Apple Inc. that can restrict the information social media platforms can collect on users, a big selling point for advertisers. Shares of Snap plunged 40% at the opening bell Tuesday and shares of Meta Platforms, Twitter and Alphabet all slumped alongside it.

Lawsuit filed in air bag case

DETROIT — A class action lawsuit is accusing three automakers and a parts manufacturer of knowingly selling vehicles containing air bag inflators that are at risk of exploding. Two deaths and at least four injuries have been linked to such explosions. The federal lawsuit names ARC Automotive Inc. of Knoxville, Tennessee, which made the inflators and sold them to air bag manufacturers. The air bag makers, in turn sold them to General Motors, Ford and Volkswagen, which are named in the lawsuit, too. The five plaintiffs are the owners of vehicles with ARC inflators who contend the defective air bag parts were not disclosed when they made their purchases.

Best Buy lowers outlook

NEW YORK — Best Buy Co. posted first-quarter results that showed shoppers pulled back on their spending and higher costs ate into profits. The nation’s largest consumer electronics chain also cut its annual outlook on Tuesday, citing a deteriorating economic environment. Best Buy was among a handful of big winners in the pandemic, as shoppers flocked to its stores and website to buy equipment to furnish home offices or cater to their children's needs for virtual learning. But like many retailers, Best Buy is struggling with rising costs for everything from labor to shipping as supply chain backups hit companies worldwide. The electronics chain also has had to navigate global chip shortages, soaring fuel costs and another round of COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

— From Gazette news services

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0