Business digest

Stocks mixed

on Wall Street

NEW YORK — A late burst of buying erased some of the stock market’s losses, leaving indexes mixed on Wall Street at the closing bell. The S&P 500 index of large companies managed to eke out a gain of just over a quarter of one percent, all of it coming in the last 10 minutes of trading. The narrow gain ended a four-day losing streak for the benchmark index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also ended about half a percent higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite ended lower, as did several measures of small and mid-size companies. Treasury yields rose and crude oil prices fell.

Microsoft deal

gets scrutiny

WASHINGTON — Microsoft’s plan to buy video game giant Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion could have major effects on the gaming industry, transforming the Xbox maker into something like a Netflix for video games by giving it control of many more popular titles. But to get to the next level, Microsoft must first survive a barrage of government inquiries from New Zealand to Brazil, and from U.S. regulators emboldened by President Joe Biden to strengthen their enforcement of antitrust laws.

In the United Kingdom, regulators on Thursday threatened to escalate their investigation unless both companies come up with proposals soon to ease competition concerns.

China criticizes

US export curbs

BEIJING — The Chinese government is calling on Washington to repeal technology export curbs after California-based chip designer Nvidia said a new product might be delayed and some work might be moved out of China.

The latest controls add to mounting U.S.-Chinese tension over technology and security. American officials say they need to limit the spread of technology that can be used to make weapons. Nvidia said buyers of its A100 graphics processing chips and development of the newer H100 might be affected.

China’s Commerce Ministry accused Washington of abusing export controls to limit semiconductor sales to China. It said trade curbs would disrupt supply chains and global economic recovery.

Starbucks names a new CEO

SEATTLE — Starbucks has named a longtime PepsiCo executive as its new CEO. The coffee giant said Thursday that Laxman Narasimhan will join Starbucks on Oct. 1 after relocating from London to Seattle, where Starbucks is based. He will work closely with Starbucks’ interim CEO, Howard Schultz, through April 1, when he will assume the CEO role and join the company’s board. Narasimhan was most recently CEO of Reckitt, a U.K.-based consumer health and nutrition company that makes Lysol cleaner and Enfamil infant formula, among other products. Reckitt had announced Narasimhan’s surprise departure earlier Thursday.

Mortgage rates

rise to 5.66%

WASHINGTON — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose to their highest level in two months this week, providing no relief for a slumping housing market. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate rose to 5.66% from 5.55% last week. One year ago, the rate stood at 2.87%. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among homeowners looking to refinance, jumped to 4.98% from 4.85% last week. A once red-hot housing sector has cooled considerably, with many potential home buyers getting pushed out of the market as higher interest rates have added hundreds of dollars to monthly mortgage payments.