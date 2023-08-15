Russia's ruble

plummets

LONDON — The Russian ruble has reached its lowest value since the early weeks of the war in Ukraine as Moscow increases military spending and Western sanctions weigh on its energy exports. It led Russia's central bank to announce an emergency meeting for Tuesday to review its key interest rate. The Russian currency had passed 101 rubles to the dollar Monday, continuing a more than one-third decline in its value since the beginning of the year. But it recovered slightly after the central bank’s announcement. President Vladimir Putin’s economic adviser blamed the weak ruble on “loose monetary policy.” In a piece for news agency Tass, he said it “complicates economic restructuring and negatively affects people’s real incomes.”

Shoppers look

for reliability

NEW YORK — Shoppers are looking beyond just the price tag of a skirt or a pair of pants in the wake of still stubbornly high inflation. Some are adopting a new calculation: how many times will they wear a piece of clothing to be able to justify the cost? Retailers like Kohl’s and Untuckit are taking note and have recently revamped their marketing campaigns to focus on durability. But the high upfront cost of some items makes the cost-per-wear calculation a nonstarter for those who can’t afford it. And fast-fashion purveyors like Shein and Temu remain popular for consumers who don't really care how long the clothing will last just as long as it looks good for now.

UBS to pay

$1.44 billion

NEW YORK — UBS will pay U.S. authorities $1.44 billion to settle the last lingering legal case over Wall Street’s role in the housing bubble of the early 2000s, which ultimately led to the 2008 financial crisis and Great Recession. The Swiss bank agreed to pay a civil penalty over how it handled the sale of 40 mortgage-backed securities issued in 2006 and 2007. The settlement argues that UBS bankers gave false and misleading statements about the health of the mortgages in those bonds to the buyers in violation of federal securities law.

CNN revamps

its schedule

NEW YORK — CNN is making dramatic changes to its lineup, with new roles for Abby Phillip, Laura Coates and news veterans Christiane Amanpour and Chris Wallace. Phillip and Coates will host back-to-back weeknight shows starting at 10 p.m. Eastern. They join Erin Burnett and Kaitlan Collins to give CNN a weeknight lineup hosted entirely by women, with the exception of Anderson Cooper at 8 p.m. Amanpour, who has hosted a show on CNN International but hasn't been seen much on the domestic network, will host a new Saturday morning show. Wallace, formerly of Fox News, will host a live topical hour on Saturdays.

US Steel rejects

a $7.3B offer

NEW YORK — United States Steel Corp. said Sunday that it rejected a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from rival Cleveland Cliffs and was reviewing “strategic alternatives” after receiving several unsolicited offers. Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel said it rejected the offer because Cleveland-Cliffs was pushing it to accept the terms without being allowed to conduct proper due diligence. Cleveland-Cliffs announced earlier Sunday that it had made an offer valuing the U.S. Steel at $7.3 billion, based on $17.50 a share in cash and 1.023 shares of Cliffs stock. Cleveland-Cliffs said the value of the offer was $35 a share, a premium over U.S. Steel’s closing stock price of $22.72 on Friday.