Stocks rally;

bonds cool off

NEW YORK — Wall Street rallied for its best day since June as pressure on stocks from the bond market relaxed a bit. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% Wednesday, trimming its loss for August. The Dow added 184 points, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.6%. Treasury yields eased in the bond market after a report suggested the surprisingly resilient U.S. economy is cooling.

Big Tech stocks and others that benefit from easier interest rates led the market. Nvidia climbed 3.2% ahead of its highly anticipated profit report, which proved to be even better than expected. It's one of Wall Street's most influential stocks and rose in afterhours trading.

Nvidia reports

rising profits

SAN FRANCISCO — Computer chip maker Nvidia has rocketed into the constellation of Big Tech’s brightest stars while riding the artificial intelligence craze that’s fueling red-hot demand for its technology. The latest evidence of Nvidia’s ascendance emerged with Wednesday’s release of the company’s quarterly earnings report. The results covering the May to July period exceeded Nvidia’s projections.

The company’s specialized chips power different forms of artificial intelligence such as Open AI’s popular ChatGPT chatbot. Nvidia's revenue doubled from a year ago to $13.51 billion and the company projected sales are bound even higher.

UPS workers

OK contract

The union representing 340,000 UPS workers says its members voted to approve the tentative contract agreement reached last month. The vote results announced Tuesday put a final seal on contentious labor negotiations that threatened to disrupt package deliveries for millions of businesses and households nationwide. The Teamsters said that 86% of the votes casts were in favor of ratifying the national contract.

Discount stores

settle with US

NEW YORK — U.S. regulators have announced a settlement with the company that runs Dollar Tree and Family Dollar aimed at improving worker safety at thousands of the bargain stores across the country. Labor Department officials cited issues at the stores including blocked exits, unsafe storage of materials and improper access to fire extinguishers and electrical panels.

The department says that the chains operated by Dollar Tree Inc. are required make changes to correct within two years violations cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have also agreed to pay $1.35 million in penalties.

Kohl's posts

declines in 2Q

NEW YORK — Kohl’s reported on Wednesday that profits dropped nearly 60% on weak sales in the second quarter, joining a slew of retailers that are wrestling with shoppers’ cautious spending in a challenging economy. But Kohl’s results beat Wall Street expectations as the retailer cut inventory and expenses. The department store chain also reaffirmed its annual guidance. Shares rose nearly 4% in midday trading.

Peloton reports

mixed results

Peloton managed to beat sales expectations during its fiscal fourth quarter, but the exercise equipment maker reported a bigger loss than anticipated partly due to recall costs and a shift in consumer spending. Shares plunged more than 23% in trading Wednesday. Revenue fell to $642.1 million from $678.7 million, but topped the $640.5 million that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected.