Business digest

Stocks climb

on Wall Street

NEW YORK — Stocks rose on Wall Street, adding to weekly gains for major indexes that have been mired in a broad slump amid inflation and recession concerns. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also rose. The gains tempered from an earlier jump that sent almost all of the stocks in the S&P 500 higher. It was the latest knee-jerk motion in a market that has been moving erratically in recent weeks. Many U.S. companies are reporting solid profits for the most recent quarter. Goldman Sachs led banks higher after reporting results that beat forecasts.

EU seeks plan

for energy costs

BRUSSELS — European Union leaders enter a crucial stretch this week to make sure runaway energy prices and short supplies do not further weaken their struggling economies and foment unrest. At the same time, they need to keep all 27 members united in their opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The EU’s executive Commission presents a blueprint on Tuesday that needs to reconcile the gap between those who want to impose a common gas price cap to keep prices down and those who think it will primarily keep out supplies and further starve industries and businesses. Then on Thursday, EU leaders will start two days of talks seeking a compromise , however hard that may be.

Netflix rebounds

with 3Q gain

SAN FRANCISCO — Netflix has reversed its recent subscriber losses with a summertime gain. Management is hoping to build upon the gains with the upcoming launch of a cheaper version of the video streaming service that will include ads for the first time. The Los Gatos, California, company disclosed Tuesday that it picked up 2.4 million subscribers during the July-September period, a comeback from a loss of 1.2 million customers during the first half of the year. The performance topped analyst estimates and enabled Netflix to at least temporarily reclaim the mantle as the world’s largest video streaming service ahead of Walt Disney Co.

United Airlines

reports profit

CHICAGO — United Airlines has reported a $942 million profit for the third quarter after a strong summer travel season. Chicago-based United said Tuesday that is expects to beat Wall Street forecasts for profit in the fourth quarter too. Airline executives say that concern about inflation and the economy doesn’t seem to be discouraging people from traveling. U.S. air travel is rebounding from the onset of the pandemic. On Sunday, nearly 2.5 million travelers went through checkpoints at U.S. airports. That’s the highest number since before the pandemic. International travel is still lagging, but even there, United feels bullish enough to plan for more flights to Europe next summer.

Ag loses $1.5B

in Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new report finds preliminary agriculture losses in Florida from Hurricane Ian’s high winds and drenching rains could reach $1.56 billion, with citrus, cattle, vegetable and melon operations hit the hardest. The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences report Tuesday said there could be many impacts that are yet to emerge from flooded acreage and depend in part on whether some damaged crops can be replanted to salvage some of the winter vegetable growing season. The estimated losses this year are for a high scenario of $1.56 billion and a low potential loss of about $787 million.