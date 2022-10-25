Business digest

Google's ad

SAN FRANCISCO — Summertime revenue growth at Google’s corporate parent slipped to its slowest pace since the pandemic jarred the economy more than two years ago. The quarterly results from Alphabet on Tuesday indicate advertisers continued to clamp down on spending and brace for a potential recession. Alphabet posted revenue of $69.1 billion for the July-September quarter, a 6% increase from the same time last year. It marked the first time Alphabet’s year-over-year quarterly revenue has risen by less than 10% since the April-June period of 2020. The revenue slowdown created a drag on Alphabet's quarterly profit, which plunged 27% from last year. The company's slump stock fell nearly 6%.

Microsoft on Tuesday reported a 14% drop in profit for the July-September quarter compared to the same time last year, reflecting a weak market for personal computers affecting its Windows business. The company reported quarterly net income of $17.6 billion, or $2.35 per share, which still slightly beat Wall Street expectations despite undershooting last year’s results. The Redmond, Washington-based software maker posted revenue of $50.1 billion, up 11% from last year, also beating expectations. Analysts were expecting Microsoft to earn $2.31 per share on revenue of $49.7 billion for the quarter.

BEIJING — China’s economic growth picked up in the latest quarter but it still was among the slowest in decades as the country wrestled with repeated closures of cities to fight virus outbreaks. Official data released Monday showed the world’s second-largest economy grew by 3.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, up from the previous quarter’s 0.4%. For the first nine months of the year, growth was 3% over a year earlier. The announcement had been scheduled for last week during a congress of the ruling Communist Party, but it was postponed without explanation.

DETROIT — General Motors’ third-quarter net profit rose 36.6% as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent parts supply chain troubles. The Detroit automaker said it made $3.3 billion from July through September, compared with $2.42 billion a year earlier. The increase was fueled largely by a 24% sales increase for the quarter in the U.S., by far GM’s most profitable market. The company said it is seeing improved supplies of computer chips, allowing it to build more vehicles and increase inventory on dealer lots. Excluding one-time items, GM made $2.25 per share, beating estimates of $1.88. GM reiterted its full-year guidance for full-year net income of $9.6 billion and $11.2 billion. GM still expects pretax income of $13 billion to $15 billion.

ELLABELL, Ga. — Hyundai Motor Group is rapidly moving ahead with construction of its $5.5 million electric vehicle and battery plant in Georgia. Company officials broke ground Tuesday on Hyundai's first U.S. manufacturing plant dedicated to EVs. Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chairman Euisun Cung says the facility west of Savannah will be the envy of the industry. The automaker plans to employ 8,100 workers and produce up to 300,000 vehicles per year in Georgia.

The ceremony provided a brief moment of bipartisan celebration for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock two weeks before they stand for reelection in hotly contested races.