Starbucks denies

banning Pride

Starbucks is denying union organizers’ claims that it is banning Pride displays in its U.S. stores in the wake of Target and other brands experiencing a backlash. But Starbucks Workers United, the union organizing U.S. Starbucks stores, says store managers around the country have been curtailing or removing displays during a monthlong celebration of LGBTQ+ people. In some cases, workers were told that Pride displays were a safety concern, citing recent incidents at Target. Starbucks says there has been no change to its policy and it encourages store leaders to celebrate Pride in June.

Company pleads

it's not guilty

NEW YORK — An entrepreneur who promoted group “orgasmic meditation” as a road to women’s well-being has pleaded not guilty to a charge of manipulating traumatized people into debt, undesired sex and underpaid work. Nicole Daedone turned herself in Tuesday, a week after the federal forced labor conspiracy case was unveiled. She was released on $1 million bond. Daedone founded a sex-centric wellness company known as OneTaste. Prosecutors say she and another ex-executive schemed to indoctrinate and intimidate OneTaste participants and workers into becoming unquestioning, cloistered followers. Daedone's lawyer says nothing could be further from the truth. OneTaste's new owners are standing by the ex-executives and say the allegations bear no resemblance to the company.

The Great Grift:

Billions stolen

WASHINGTON — An Associated Press analysis found that fraudsters potentially stole more than $280 billion in COVID-19 relief funding; another $123 billion was wasted or misspent. Combined, the loss represents 10% of the $4.2 trillion the U.S. government has disbursed in COVID relief aid. Fraudsters used Social Security numbers of dead people to get unemployment checks. Cheaters collected benefits in multiple states. And federal loan applicants weren’t cross-checked against a Treasury Department database that would have raised red flags about sketchy borrowers. All of it led to the greatest grift in U.S. history.

Americans warned

to not mail checks

NEW YORK — Check fraud is back in a big way, fueled by a rise in organized crime that is forcing small businesses and individuals to take additional safety measures or to avoid sending checks through the mail altogether. Banks reported roughly 680,000 reports of check fraud to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, also known as FinCEN, last year. That’s up from 350,000 reports in 2021. Officials are warning Americans to avoid mailing checks if possible, or at least to use a secure mail drop such as inside the post office.

Bernstein confirmed

as economic adviser

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate has narrowly confirmed Jared Bernstein to be the chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers. A longtime aide to President Joe Biden and an economist focused on workers, Bernstein was confirmed by a vote of 50-49. Republican lawmakers were critical of his claims early in the administration that the high inflation coming out of the pandemic was temporary. Rising costs for families and businesses have been a challenge for Biden, though the Labor Department said Tuesday that the pace of inflation fell in May to 4%, the lowest 12-month figure for consumer prices in more than 12 years.