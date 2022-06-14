Business digest

Biden focuses on workers

PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden has told the largest federation of labor unions that he’s rebuilding the U.S. economy around workers. He’s drawing a contrast with Republicans who have increasingly attracted blue-collar votes. Biden says, “We should encourage unions.” His speech Tuesday at the AFL-CIO convention in Philadelphia was an attempt to reset the debate on the economy. His approval ratings have slid as consumer prices and the cost of gasoline have surged. That’s overshadowed strong job gains and a healthy unemployment rate. Biden says the GOP is focused on cutting taxes for companies and the wealthy. Republicans argue that their 2017 tax overhaul helped growth by reducing corporate tax rates, making U.S. companies more competitive.

Producer prices up 10.8% in May

WASHINGTON — U.S. producer prices surged 10.8% in May from a year earlier, underscoring the ongoing threat to the economy from a bout of inflation that shows no sign of slowing. Tuesday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — rose at slightly slower pace last month than in April, when it jumped 10.9% from a year earlier, and is down from an 11.5% yearly gain in March.

The figures indicate that rising prices will continue to erode Americans’ paychecks and play havoc with household budgets in the coming months.

Airline bookings

dip as fares rise

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Airfares are rising as we head into summer, and that could be leading to a slight slowdown in ticket sales. Research firm Adobe Digital Insights said Tuesday that fares in May rose 6% over April, and 30% over May 2019. That’s the fourth straight month in which fares are above pre-pandemic levels.

The research firm says airline bookings in May for flights inside the U.S. were down 2.3% in May, compared with April. But the value of those sales is still rising because of higher prices. Adobe’s lead analyst, Vivek Pandya, says the numbers show that some consumers can handle the higher fares, but others are thinking twice.

Data casts doubt

on Tesla autopilot

DETROIT — The government plans soon to release data on collisions involving vehicles with autonomous or partially automated driving system that will likely single out Teslas for a disproportionately high number of such crashes. In coming days, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration plans to issue the figures, which it’s been gathering for nearly a year.

Last week, the agency said in a separate report that it had documented more than 200 crashes involving Teslas that were using one of the company’s partially automated systems. The number of such Tesla crashes was revealed as part of a NHTSA investigation of Teslas on Autopilot that had crashed into emergency and other vehicles stopped along roadways. A message was left seeking comment from Tesla.

Caterpillar HQ

moving to Texas

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar says it’s packing up its headquarters from its longtime home state of Illinois and heading to Texas. Caterpillar Inc. said Tuesday that it’s transferring its global base to Irving, Texas, from the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, Illinois. The company had been based in Peoria, Illinois, for over 90 years before announcing a move to Deerfield in 2017.

Caterpillar already has an office in Irving and has had a presence in Texas since the 1960s. It says it will begin transitioning its headquarters to Irving this year.

It’s the latest major corporation to ditch the Chicago area after Boeing Co. said last month that it was moving its headquarters to the Washington, D.C., area.

— From Gazette news services

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0