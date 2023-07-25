IRS ends

surprise visits

WASHINGTO — The IRS says it is ending its decades-old policy of making unannounced home and business visits — in a an effort to keep its workers safe and combat scammers who pose as IRS agents. Effective immediately, the change follows a number of other actions the agency has taken to improve worker safety. The agency in recent years has experienced more threats. In part, those were tied to conspiracy theories that agents were going to target middle-income taxpayers more aggressively after the passage of a climate, health care and tax bill that provided $80 billion to step up tax collections.

Wall Street

on the rise

NEW YORK— Wall Street ticked higher to start a week full of updates on where interest rates and profits for the stock market’s most influential companies are heading. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Monday, coming off its eighth winning week in the last 10. The Dow added 183 points, or 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.2%. Becton Dickinson led the S&P 500 after getting FDA clearance for one of its products. Treasury yields were relatively steady after a report suggested economic growth is slowing. Traders expect the Federal Reserve on Wednesday to raise interest rates for perhaps the final time this cycle.

Alibaba won't

sell shares

HONG KONG — Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has said it will not sell any shares in its one-third shareholding in financial technology company Ant Group Co. because it wants to retain its stake in an “important strategic partner.” Ant’s share buyback program, announced earlier in July, allows shareholders to sell back up to 7.6% of their holdings. Ant's market valuation has fallen nearly 70% from about $280 billion ($38.9 billion) at the time it was planning an initial public offering in 2020. That was derailed by regulators who investigated the firm. Investors who sell their shares to Ant will likely receive returns far below what they could have expected to get in 2020.

Salesforce CEO

shares AI ideas

SAN FRANCISCO — Salesforce founder Marc Benioff is among the few tech pioneers who is also still CEO at a groundbreaking company born in the 1990s. And the 58-year-old Benioff isn't ready to leave Salesforce yet, even though he has become a billionaire running a company that pioneered the concept of selling software as an online subscription service. After navigating a turbulent stretch that included laying off 8,000 Salesforce workers and grappling with an investor backlash triggered by a steep drop in the company's stock price last year, Benioff is as excited as he ever has been. He explained why during a recent interview with The Associated Press.

Court asked to

set aside ruling

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state of West Virginia is appealing a court ruling that temporarily blocked construction on a contentious natural gas pipeline. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case involving the Mountain Valley Pipeline. The 300-mile project is being built through Virginia and West Virginia. Morrisey contends that the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals lacked the jurisdiction to issue a stay earlier this month. That ruling came after Congress passed legislation requiring issuance of all necessary permits for the pipeline's construction.