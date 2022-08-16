Business digest

Wall Street

mostly higher

Stocks ended mostly higher on Wall Street Tuesday after another bumpy day as investors cautiously reviewed mostly encouraging financial results from major retailers. The S&P 500 index wound up with a modest gain of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, mostly due to gains in Walmart and Home Depot following encouraging financial updates. Technology, health care and energy stocks fell, limiting the broader market’s advance. Retailers and consumer product makers rose. European markets rose broadly and Asian markets closed mixed overnight. U.S. crude oil prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose.

1st tax on

stock buybacks

goes into effect

WASHINGTON — Democrats have pulled off a quiet first in legislation passed this month: the creation of a tax targeting stock buybacks. The bill includes a new 1% excise tax on companies’ purchases of their own shares, a tactic that companies have long used to return cash to investors and bolster their stock’s price. Democrats say that instead of buying back shares, big companies should use the money to increase employees’ wages or invest in their business. But is that likely to happen with the tax? Some experts are skeptical. The tax on stock buybacks is scheduled to take effect Jan. 1.

Rising costs

affect Walmart

NEW YORK — Walmart reported better-than-expected second quarter results as more Americans looked to cut costs on groceries at the nation’s largest retailer in the face of surging inflation. Those rising prices, however, meant that customers where cutting back on non-necessary purchases.

Walmart reported a $5.15 billion quarterly profit Tuesday. It easily topped Wall Street's profit and sales forecasts. Shares are up 6%.

Home Depot

hits profit record

Home Depot’s sales rose in its fiscal second quarter, buoyed by continued demand for items related to home improvement projects. Revenue for the three months ended July 31 rose 6.5% to $43.79 billion. This beat the $43.35 billion that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were calling for. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key indicator of a retailer’s health, climbed 5.8%. In the U.S., the figure increased 5.4%. While the number of customer transactions fell 3%, the amount shoppers spent per transaction rose 9.1%.

Amazon blasts

FTC investigation

WASHINGTON — Amazon has complained to federal regulators that they're hounding company founder Jeff Bezos and senior executives. The e-commerce giant says regulators are making impossible-to-satisfy demands in their investigation of Amazon Prime, the popular streaming and shopping service with free delivery and an estimated 200 million members around the globe. The Federal Trade Commission has been investigating the sign-up and cancellation practices of Amazon Prime, starting in May 2021 with the issuance of civil subpoenas, the retail and tech giant disclosed in a petition to the agency. The petition asks the FTC to scrub, or extend the deadline for answering, subpoenas sent to Bezos and current CEO Andy Jassy.

Supersonic planes

stir interest

DALLAS — American Airlines says it has agreed to buy up to 20 supersonic jets that are still on the drawing board and years away from flying. American announced the deal Tuesday with Boom Supersonic. Neither company is giving financial details, such as how much American is paying in what they call a non-refundable deposit. It has been nearly 20 years since the last supersonic passenger flight by Concorde, the British-French plane. Boom CEO Blake Scholl says tickets on one of his company's planes will cost about $4,000 to $5,000, and they'll fly from New York to London in about three-and-a-half hours.