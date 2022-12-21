Business digest

Wall Street

gains ground

Stocks rose on Wall Street, lifting major indexes into the green for the week as investors welcomed a report showing consumer confidence is holding up better than expected. That's despite the Federal Reserve's campaign to fight inflation by reining in the economy with sharp increases in interest rates. The S&P 500 index climbed 1.5% Wednesday and the Nasdaq rose 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.6% with a lot of help from Nike, which soared after reporting better-than-expected results. Treasury yields mostly fell. Technology stocks were among the big winners. Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices.

States face

broadband

deadline

LOS ANGELES — States are racing against a deadline to challenge the map federal officials will use to divvy up the nation’s largest-ever investment in high-speed internet. At stake is a share of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, part of the infrastructure measure President Joe Biden signed into law last year. States have until Jan. 13 to challenge a broadband speed map the Federal Communications Commission released last month. For the first time, it illustrates the haves and have nots of internet access down to specific street addresses.

Feds reviewing

mining plans

RENO, Nev. — Days after U.S. wildlife officials declared a Nevada wildflower endangered at the site of a proposed lithium mine, federal land managers are initiating a review of the project plans the developer says will allow the mine and flower to co-exist. The Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management published a notice of intent Tuesday to move forward with the environmental review. It comes on the heels of the Fish and Wildlife Service's determination last week Tiehm’s buckwheat is on the brink of extinction.

The Australian mining company says it hopes to begin mining lithium to make batteries in electric cars by 2026. Environmentalists say they are gearing up for another fight in court.

Pro-oil petition

drive questioned

Residents in several regions of California allege that they’ve been misled by signature gatherers over the last two months as a campaign, Stop the Energy Shutdown, pushed to gather enough signatures to get a referendum to overturn SB 1137 on the 2024 statewide ballot. SB 1137, a law passed to ban new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of schools, homes and hospitals, was signed into law by California Gov. Newsom in September. Passage of this so-called setback rule to keep new oil and gas wells away from people was a priority for environmental justice communities for years.

Plan to retrofit

coal plant ends

FARMINGTON, N.M. — City leaders have ended their bid to retrofit a shuttered coal-fired power plant in northwestern New Mexico as a way to preserve jobs and tax revenue for Farmington and surrounding communities. The city of Farmington announced Tuesday it ended the plan it began years ago to acquire the San Juan Generating Station and run it with a partner as part of a carbon capture project. The Farmington Daily Times reported that the announcement came hours after a closed meeting with city councilors and the head of Enchant Energy. City officials said a decision by an arbitration panel to allow for the auctioning of key equipment undermined their plans.