Business digest

Wall Street rallies

on rate hopes

Wall Street rallied amid hopes inflation may continue to cool and the Federal Reserve may ease up on its interest rate hikes following some mixed readings on the U.S. economy. The S&P 500 shook off a shaky start and closed 2.3% higher Friday, marking its first winning week in the last five. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.1% and the Nasdaq composite added 2.6%. Reports showed that gains for workers' wages slowed unexpectedly last month, which could reduce the pressure on inflation. So could a separate report that showed activity for U.S. services businesses contracted. Treasury yields fell.

Twitter leak

exposes 235M

email addresses

Personal emails linked to 235 million Twitter accounts hacked some time ago have been exposed according to Israeli security researcher Alon Gal — making millions vulnerable to having their accounts compromised or identities exposed if they have used the site anonymously to criticize oppressive governments, for instance.

Gal, co-founder and chief technology officer at cybersecurity firm Hudson Rock, wrote in a LinkedIn post this week that the leak “will unfortunately lead to a lot of hacking, targeted phishing, and doxxing.” While passwords were not leaked, malicious hackers could use the email addresses to try to reset people’s passwords, or guess them if they are commonly used.

Parts of pipeline

shuts down

NORFOLK, Va. — The Colonial Pipeline says a diesel fuel leak in Virginia has shut down part of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, but it is expected to restart Saturday. Colonial spokesperson David Conti says the spill was discovered Tuesday. And while this particular line is shut down, the rest of the system is operating normally. The pipeline supplies roughly half the fuel consumed on the East Coast.

The Georgia-based company says crews are fixing equipment that failed at the Witt booster station near Danville. It says the failure caused a spill that was detected during a routine station check and appears to be contained to the property. Patrick De Haan is an analyst with GasBuddy. He said the incident shouldn’t impact gasoline prices.

CES shows electric

hydrofoil boats

Flying cars and self-driving vehicles always get attention at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, but this year the boats are making bigger waves. Swedish company Candela on Thursday unveiled a 28-foot electric-powered hydrofoil speedboat that can cruise for over two hours at 20 knots. California startup Navier tried to outdo its Scandinavian rival by bringing an electric hydrofoil that’s a little bit longer, though Candela is further along in getting its products to customers.

Even the recreational motorboat conglomerate Brunswick Corporation tried to make a splash in Nevada this week by showing off its latest electric outboard motor — an emerging segment of its mostly gas-powered business.

Mississippi farms

settle lawsuits

JACKSON, Miss. — Two agriculture businesses in the Mississippi Delta and some Black farm workers have settled the workers’ lawsuits. The suits claim the farms hired white laborers from South Africa and paid them more than the local Black employees for the same type of work.

Federal court records show the two lawsuits were settled in December, with terms of the settlements remaining private. Rob McDuff of the Mississippi Center for Justice is one of the attorneys for the workers. He says this discrimination shows “the age-old problem of exploitation of Black labor in America and particularly in the Delta.”