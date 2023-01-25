Business digest

Wall Street

ends mixed

NEW YORK — Stocks shook off an early slide and wound up little changed as worries about corporate profits weighed on the market. The S&P 500 ended barely lower and the Dow ended barely higher. The Nasdaq fell 0.2%. The mixed finish came after the S&P 500 roared back from a morning loss of 1.7%. Big swings have been common as markets work through competing ideas. Worries are rising about weakening profits and an economy bending under interest rate hikes, but there are also hopes the economy can avoid a severe recession and that the Federal Reserve will take it easier on rates.

Tesla 4Q profit

rises 59%

DETROIT — Tesla has posted record net income for the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker. The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 a share that had been reduced by analysts. The company’s profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago. Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.

Germany sees

brighter outlook

FRANKFURT, Germany — The economic outlook has brightened in Europe’s largest economy. The German government on Wednesday raised its estimate for growth next year to an 0.2% expansion from a 0.4% contraction as the country manages its energy divorce from Russia and shells out support for consumers and businesses hit by higher energy costs. Germany had feared that this winter it would run out of natural gas used to power factories, generate electricity and heat homes. Mild weather helped, as did additional supplies of liquid natural gas after Russia cut off most pipeline supplies to Europe amid the war in Ukraine. German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck says high prices are a burden for consumers but that the government has “made the crisis manageable.”

Microsoft says

outages waning

LONDON — Microsoft says it’s seeing some improvements to its online services including the Teams messaging platform and Outlook email system after users around the world reported outages. In a status update, the tech company reported “service degradation” for a number of its Microsoft 365 services. Thousands of users reported problems early Wednesday with Teams, Outlook, the Azure cloud computing service and XBox Live online gaming service on the Downdetector website, which tracks outage reports. By later in the morning, it showed the number of reports had dropped considerably. The company tweeted that a network change suspected to be causing the problem has been rolled back and that some customers are reporting improvements.

Murdoch ends

merger effort

NEW YORK — Rupert Murdoch has pulled the plug on a proposal to merge his News Corp. and Fox Corp. In statements Tuesday, the companies said their boards received letters from Murdoch withdrawing the plan. They say the letters indicated that “a combination is not optimal for shareholders of News Corp. and Fox at this time.” The media mogul first floated the merger in October. News Corp. owns The Wall Street Journal, New York Post and book publisher HarperCollins, while Fox Corp. controls Fox News, Fox Sports and local TV stations. The Murdoch family controls both corporations but had spun off the Fox properties into a separate company after selling Fox entertainment assets to Walt Disney Co. in 2019.