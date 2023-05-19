Stocks stall on

debt worries

NEW YORK — Wall Street’s best week since March ran out of steam as worries rose about the U.S. government’s efforts to avoid a potentially disastrous default on its debt. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% Friday, and the Dow lost 109 points. Stocks flipped from midday gains to losses after Republicans said they're pausing negotiations on preventing a default.

The S&P 500 still broke out of a listless stretch where it failed to move by 1%, up or down, for six straight weeks. Traders took comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to mean the end to hikes to interest rates may arrive next month, as hoped.

After Powell spoke, Treasury yields gave up some of their gains from earlier in the day as traders ratcheted back bets for another Fed rate hike in June.

4th death, more

vision loss linked

to bad eyedrops

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials are reporting another death and several more cases of vision loss linked to eyedrops tainted with a drug-resistant bacteria. The government says 81 people have now been diagnosed with infections from the bacteria. There have been four deaths and 14 cases of people losing vision. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the case counts on Friday. The outbreak is considered particularly worrisome because the bacteria driving it is resistant to standard antibiotics.

Detroit enclave

fights water debt

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. — A small enclave of Detroit is considering municipal bankruptcy to help rid itself of a decades-old water debt that has grown to about $20 million and threatens to swamp the already financially struggling city. Highland Park and the Great Lakes Water Authority are in court-ordered mediation over how the debt will be paid. It's a hit in the decline of Highland Park, which was built a century ago on the strength of the area's auto industry and had more than 50,000 residents in 1930. Now, fewer than 9,000 people live in the city, which only expects about $12 million in revenue for the coming fiscal year.

'Twitter Hotel'

plan investigated

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco officials are investigating Twitter. Six former employees allege that owner Elon Musk’s leadership team broke laws in turning the company’s headquarters into a “Twitter Hotel” for workers who were pushed to stay up late to transform the social media platform. The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection says it has opened a new complaint and will be conducting an investigation into the allegations. That’s after the ex-employees alleged in a lawsuit filed in a Delaware court that Twitter didn’t pay them promised severance and violated numerous building codes.

Kia, Hyundai

settle lawsuit

WASHINGTON — Hyundai Motor America and Kia America say they have reached a settlement to resolve a class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in vehicle thefts. The companies say the settlement could be valued at $200 million and covers about 9 million 2011-2022 model year Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the U.S. The cars are not equipped with push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices. That has allowed thieves to easily steal them using just a screwdriver and a USB cord, creating a recent rash of auto thefts across the country. The total settlement amount will depend on how many customers participate.