IRS plans crackdown

WASHINGTON — The IRS is launching an effort to crack down on 1,600 millionaires and 75 large business partnerships that owe hundreds of millions of dollars in past due taxes. IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel says that with a boost in federal funding and the help of artificial intelligence tools, the agency has new means of targeting rich people who’ve “cut corners” on their taxes. The IRS announced the effort on Friday. The IRS is trying to showcase positive results from its burst of new funding under President Joe Biden’s Democratic administration. Republicans in Congress are looking to claw back some of that money.

Ferry crews call a strike

ATHENS, Greece — Travelers to Greece’s popular island destinations will face disruptions next week because of a 24-hour strike by ferry crews on Sept. 13. The PNO union said Friday that the decision was made “on the occasion” of this week’s drowning of a tardy passenger who was pushed into the sea by a ferry crewman in Greece’s main port of Piraeus. Tuesday’s drowning sparked anger and condemnation across Greece. A PNO statement deplored what it called the improper implementation of laws and regulations on shipping and harbor safety. It said crew members are overworked and ferry sailing schedules are “unreasonable” which PNO said raises severe safety concerns.

Public schools clamor for AC

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Students and teachers are sweltering in public schools across Puerto Rico and demanding that the government install air conditioners as the U.S. Caribbean territory bakes under record heat this year. But the island’s governor quietly vetoed a bill last month that would authorize the installation of cooling systems in a move that outraged many. The island’s Department of Education has taken steps including allowing students to wear Bermuda shorts as it considers modifying schedules to cooler hours. The measures have appeased few as heat advisories for the island become the norm as Puerto Rico’s government struggles to respond to the effects of climate change.

X sues Calif. over content law

Elon Musk’s social media platform formerly known as Twitter has sued the state of California over a law requiring social media companies to publish their policies for removing offending material such as hate speech, misinformation and harassment with details on how and when they remove that content. The first-of-its-kind legislation was signed into law a year ago by California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The lawsuit filed Friday against state Attorney General Robert Bonta challenges the “constitutionality and legal validity” of the law, saying it violates the First Amendment.

Kroger, Albertsons sell stores

Grocers Kroger and Albertsons are selling more than 400 stores and other assets to C&S Wholesale Grocers in an approximately $1.9 billion deal as part of their efforts to complete their merger. The agreement includes selling 413 stores, along with QFC, Mariano’s and Carrs brand names. Kroger will also divest the Debi Lilly Design, Primo Taglio, Open Nature, ReadyMeals and Waterfront Bistro private label brands. In addition, C&S will get eight distribution centers and two offices.