4 in 10 say

electric vehicle

WASHINGTON — A new poll shows that about 4 in 10 U.S. adults are at least somewhat likely to go electric when it comes time to buy a new vehicle. They say the main deterrents are high prices and too few charging stations. The poll shows that even with tax credits of up to $7,500 to buy a new EV, it will be difficult for President Joe Biden and the auto industry to persuade drivers to ditch their gas-burning cars and trucks for vehicles without tailpipe emissions. The poll comes from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.

Credit Suisse

woes picked at

GENEVA — Switzerland’s parliament has opened a special session to scrutinize the state-imposed takeover of Swiss bank Credit Suisse by rival UBS. Lawmakers on Tuesday also are considering strengthening the legal arsenal to better gird against financial blowups. The legislative debate could run up to three days, with lawmakers voicing and needing to iron out disagreements over the $3.25 billion merger of Switzerland’s two biggest banks. The deal to rescue long-troubled Credit Suisse marks a thunderclap for a country that prides itself on its finesse and acumen in finance. Lawmakers are discussing accountability for long-troubled Credit Suisse, state emergency funds for the merger and what it will mean to have one giant bank.

Small business

owners feel crunch

NEW YORK — Small businesses are seeing the already-tough process of getting business loans get even tougher. Borrowing for small businesses was already constrained due to rising interest rates. Following the recent Silicon Valley Bank collapse, some banks – particularly the small and midsize banks that serve small businesses -- may be forced to tighten credit further, since they’re seeing an outflow of deposits. And banks are being more cautious in general due to uncertainty about the economy. Small businesses say they're getting rejected for loans or seeing more unfavorable terms, meaning some plans for expansion are being put on hold.

Wall Street drifts

through muted day

NEW YORK — Wall Street drifted through a muted day of trading, with stocks and bonds making modest moves ahead of an anticipated update on consumer inflation and other reports later in the week. The S&P 500 had its smallest one-day move in more than a year and dipped by less than 0.1%. The Dow was up a bit, while the Nasdaq slipped. Traders are focused on Wednesday's inflation report, after which comes the start of earnings reporting season for big companies. CarMax jumped after reporting stronger profit than expected. Moderna sank following a discouraging report on a potential flu vaccine. Treasury yields held steady.

Tupperware seeks

financing to survive

Tupperware Brands, which experienced a resurgence during the pandemic, is now pursuing investors to keep it afloat and is in danger of being delisted by the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of Tupperware Brands Corp. tumbled nearly 50% on Monday after the company said late last week that it had hired financial advisers to help it secure financing and “remediate its doubts regarding its ability to continue as a going concern.” Sales and profits have steadily fallen the past couple of years after the pandemic breathed new life into the Orlando, Florida-based maker of food storage containers.