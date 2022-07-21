Business digest

Stocks end higher again

Stocks ended higher on Wall Street Thursday, building on their winning week. The gains came amid a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits. The S&P 500 rose 1% after shaking off an early stumble, returning to its highest level in six weeks. The Dow rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq rose 1.4%. Much of the focus was on Europe, where a yearslong experiment with negative interest rates came to a close. In the U.S., reports suggested the economy is slowing more than expected, while a better-than-expected profit report from Tesla headlined a mixed set of earnings.

Housing market cools off

NEW YORK — Rising mortgage rates have combined with already high home prices to discourage would-be buyers. Mortgage applications have declined sharply. Sales of previously occupied homes have fallen for five straight months, during what is generally the busiest time of year in real estate. All signals point toward the Federal Reserve continuing to raise interest rates to combat inflation, promising little relief for potential buyers at least for the rest of the year.

Europe's central

bank hikes rates

FRANKFURT, Germany — The European Central Bank has raised interest rates for the first time in 11 years by a larger-than-expected amount. It's joining steps already taken by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks to target stubbornly high inflation. The ECB’s surprise hike Thursday of half a percentage point for the 19 countries using the euro currency is expected to be followed by another increase in September. Bank President Christine Lagarde says the forecasts don’t point to a recession this year or next but acknowledged the uncertainty ahead.

Amazon to buy One Medical

NEW YORK — Amazon announced Thursday it will acquire the primary care organization One Medical in a deal valued roughly at $3.9 billion, marking another expansion for the retailer into health care services. One Medical runs membership-based primary care practices in several markets around the country and offers virtual care as well as in-person visits. As of this March, it had about 767,000 members and 188 medical offices in 25 markets. The deal marks one of Amazon’s biggest acquisitions, following its $13.7 billion deal to buy Whole Foods and $8.5 billion purchase of Hollywood studio MGM. Amazon will purchase the care provider for $18 per share in an all-cash transaction. The total deal value includes One Medical’s debt.

American Airlines

earns $476M

DALLAS — American Airlines is reporting a $476 million profit for the second quarter as summer travelers pack planes. It was American's first profit without government pandemic aid in the COVID-19 era. American said Thursday that it achieved record revenue of more than $13 billion in the second quarter. CEO Robert Isom says he's encouraged by trends in the business, and the airline predicts it'll remain profitable in the third quarter.

Turkey: Ukraine

grain export deal

to be signed

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish officials say a deal on a U.N. plan to unblock the shipment of Ukrainian grain and to allow Russia to export grain and fertilizers will be signed in Istanbul on Friday. The Turkish president’s office said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and officials from Russia and Ukraine will oversee the signing ceremony. Guterres has been working on a plan that would enable Ukraine to export millions of tons of grain stockpiles that have been stuck in Ukraine’s Black Sea ports due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The deal could ease a global food crisis that has sent wheat and other grain prices soaring.