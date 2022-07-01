Business digest

Wall Street closes higher

NEW YORK — Stocks shook off a morning slump and ended higher Friday, but not enough to erase their losses for the week. It was the fourth losing week in the last five for Wall Street. The latest choppy trading comes as investors worry about high inflation and the possibility that higher interest rates could bring on a recession. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%. The benchmark index is coming off of its worst quarter since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% and the Nasdaq added 0.9%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.89%.

Chip shortage

cuts auto sales

DETROIT — U.S. new vehicle sales tumbled more than 21% in the second quarter compared with a year ago as the global semiconductor shortage continued to cause production problems for the industry. Yet demand continued to outstrip supply from April through June, even with $5 per gallon gasoline, high inflation and rising interest rates. The low supply has raised prices to record levels, knocking many consumers out of the new-vehicle market.

Edmunds.com said that automakers sold 3.49 million vehicles during the quarter, nearly 933,000 fewer than the same period last year. J.D. Power estimates that the average sales price of a new vehicle for the first six months of the year hit nearly $45,000, a record that is 17.5% higher than a year ago.

Kohl’s sale falls apart

SILVER SPRING, Md. — The potential sale of the Kohl’s department store chain has fallen apart in a shaky retail environment of rising inflation and consumer anxiety. Kohl’s entered exclusive talks early this month with Franchise Group, the owner of Vitamin Shop and other retail outlets, for a deal potentially worth about $8 billion. On Friday, Kohl’s Chairman Pete Boneparth cited volatile markets and the rising economic anxiety among customers as the reasons. It was the second time this week that a major retailer retreated from a potential sale due to worsening economic conditions. Walgreen’s said Thursday that it was giving up on its hopes of selling its Boots business in the UK.

Inflation hits 8.6%

for euro countries

LONDON — Inflation in countries using the euro set another eye-watering record, pushed higher by a huge increase in energy costs fueled partly by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Annual inflation in the eurozone’s 19 countries hit 8.6% in June, surging past the 8.1% recorded in May. That’s according to the latest numbers published Friday by the European Union statistics agency, Eurostat. Inflation is at its highest level since recordkeeping for the euro began in 1997. Energy prices rocketed 41.9% and food prices were up 8.9%, both faster than the increases recorded in the previous month. Rising consumer prices are a problem worldwide, with the U.S. and Britain seeing inflation at 40-year highs.

Russia seizes

energy project

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has handed full control over a major oil and natural gas project partly owned by Shell and two Japanese companies to a newly created Russian firm. It’s a bold move amid spiraling tensions with the West over Moscow’s military action in Ukraine. Putin’s decree late Thursday orders the creation of a new firm that would take over ownership of Sakhalin Energy Investment Co.

It’s nearly 50% controlled by British energy giant Shell and Japan-based Mitsui and Mitsubishi. Russia’s Gazprom had a controlling stake in the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project that accounts for about 4% of the world’s liquefied natural gas market. Japan, South Korea and China are the main customers for its exports.

