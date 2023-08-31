Wall Street

Stocks gave up early gains and closed lower, a downbeat end to the market's first losing month since February. The S&P 500 ended with a loss of 0.2%, breaking a four-day winning streak. The Dow fell 168 points, or 0.5%. The Nasdaq edged up 0.1%. Treasury yields fell. The government reported that the measure of inflation that’s closely tracked by the Federal Reserve remained low last month. That’s the latest sign that price increases are cooling. Investors are hoping the Fed may be close to done raising interest rates. Discount retailer Dollar General sank 12.2% after cutting its profit forecast for the year.

WASHINGTON — An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve remained low last month, adding to signs of cooling price increases and raising the likelihood that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged when it next meets in late September. Prices rose just 0.2% from June to July, the third straight modest increase.

Compared with a year earlier, prices rose 3.3% in July, up from a 3% annual increase in June. The year-over-year figure, though, is down sharply from the 7% peak it reached a year ago, though still above the Fed’s 2% inflation target. It rose partly because of much smaller price increases a year ago.

LOS ANGELES — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate declined this week after climbing five consecutive weeks to a more than 20-year high, a modest relief for would-be homebuyers challenged by rising home prices and a thin inventory of homes on the market. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan fell to 7.18% from 7.23% last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.66%. High rates can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting how much they can afford in a market already unaffordable to many Americans.

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines says it has upgraded its entire fleet to protect the planes against radio interference from wireless signals. The airline said Thursday that it completed upgrading about 190 planes over the summer. Some aviation experts worry that interference from new 5G wireless signals could interfere with critical equipment on planes. Other big U.S. airlines met a July 1 deadline to upgrade devices called radio altimeters, which measure the height of a plane above the ground. Delta says it worked with a supplier to catch up and retrofit the rest of its 900-plane fleet.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hyundai and LG Energy Solution are spending an additional $2 billion and hiring an extra 400 workers to make batteries at the automaker's sprawling U.S. electrical vehicle plant that is under construction in Georgia. The announcement Thursday comes three months after the companies first announced a partnership to produce EV batteries for the vehicles Hyundai plans to begin manufacturing at the site west of Savannah in 2025.

Expanding the plant's battery-making operation brings the project's total investment to more than $7.5 billion and its overall workforce to 8,500. Gov. Brian Kemp hailed the expansion announcement as part of a continuing effort to “make Georgia the e-mobility capital of the nation.”