Business digest

Stocks mixed on Wall Street

NEW YORK — Stock indexes on Wall Street ended a choppy day of trading with a mixed finish Tuesday, after an afternoon rally in technology companies helped reverse an early slide.

The S&P 500 closed 0.2% higher, snapping a three-day losing streak, after swinging between a gain of 1.9% and a loss of 0.8%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed about 1%.

Big technology stocks, which have been swinging sharply both up and down recently, helped counter losses elsewhere in the market.

The market's see-saw action came ahead of the release of the Labor Department's consumer price index, a key economic report on inflation that investors will be closely watching as they try to gauge how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as it fights inflation.

Economists expect the index eased to 8.1% in the 12 months ended in April. That would mark the first annual decline since August.

“If inflation is a lot lower, as they’re expecting it to be, then we may very well see the markets rally because perhaps people think the Fed won’t hike as much or as aggressively,” said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading & derivatives at Charles Schwab.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.99%.

Judge weighs

opioid payments

CLEVELAND — A hearing began Tuesday in federal court in Cleveland that will help a judge determine how much CVS, Walgreens and Walmart should pay two northeast Ohio counties to help them ease the continuing opioid crisis. A jury in November concluded that the three pharmacy chains were responsible for damage wrought by the opioid epidemic in Lake and Trumbull counties.

Plaintiff attorneys before trial said the cost to abate the crisis is around $1 billion for each county. Attorneys for the pharmacy chains in recent court filings said the amount is far lower and damage caused by others should be excluded from any amounts ordered by U.S. District Judge Dan Polster.

Amazon wins round in court

NEW YORK — An appeals court in New York has dismissed New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against Amazon. Besides potentially exposing workers to the virus at two Amazon facilities in New York City, the lawsuit filed by James last year had said the company illegally retaliated against workers who spoke up about poor safety conditions.

The appellate court ruled Tuesday federal labor law preempted state labor law, and the National Labor Relations Board “should serve as the forum” for disputes arising from conduct that’s protected or prohibited by federal labor law, not the states. It also said the efforts to require the retailer to comply with New York’s COVID-19 workplace guidelines was dismissed as moot because the restriction have since been lifted.

Peloton reports more losses

NEW YORK — Peloton’s uphill ride to get more sales just got rougher as more people return to gyms and other pre-pandemic exercise routines and embrace cheaper options. The maker of high-end exercise bikes and treadmills, once highflying in the early days of the pandemic, reported on Tuesday mounting losses and slowing sales during the company’s fiscal third quarter. It also offered a bleak sales outlook for the current quarter and announced it signed a commitment for hundreds of millions in loans. That raised questions about the viability of the company’s turnaround. Peloton thrived during COVID-19 outbreaks and sales growth for the New York City company doubled in 2020 and surged 120% in its last fiscal year.

— From Gazette news services

