Business digest

Earnings reports

push stocks up

Wall Street rallied Tuesday to its best day in more than three weeks as more reports pour in on how much profit companies made during the spring. The S&P 500 rose 2.8% Tuesday after a powerful tide carried 99% of the stocks in the index upward. The Dow added 2.4% and the Nasdaq rose 3.1%. Small-company stocks rose even more, pushing the Russell 2000 index up 3.5%.

More types of companies are reporting how much they earned during the spring, broadening out from the banks that dominated the earliest part of the reporting season. Hasbro and Halliburton rose after reporting stronger profits than analysts expected.

Emission cuts

tough for aviation

FARNBOROUGH, England — Airplanes are a minor contributor to global greenhouse-gas emissions, but their share is sure to grow as more people travel in coming years. That has the aviation industry facing the prospect of tighter environmental regulations and higher costs.

At Monday’s opening of a huge aviation industry show near London, discussion about climate change replaced much of the usual buzz over big airplane orders. The industry has embraced a goal of reaching net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050.

Experts who track the issue are skeptical. Today’s aircraft engines are the most efficient ever, but improvements in reducing fuel burn are agonizingly slow — about 1% a year on average.

Netflix Q2 subscriber loss widens, but not as much as feared

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix shed another 970,000 subscribers during the spring amid tougher competition and soaring inflation that’s squeezing household budgets, increasing the urgency behind the video streaming service’s effort to launch a cheaper option with commercial interruptions. The April-June contraction announced Tuesday as part of Netflix’s second-quarter earnings report is by far the largest quarterly subscriber loss in the company’s 25-year history. It could have been far worse, though, considering Netflix management released an April forecast calling for a a loss of 2 million subscribers during the second quarter. The less severe loss in subscribers helped lift Netflix's battered stock by 7%.

Q2 good at J&J,

but outlook cut

AP Health Writer — Johnson & Johnson rode growing sales of the cancer treatment Darzalex and other key drugs to a better-than-expected second quarter, but foreign exchange rates again cut into the health care giant’s 2022 forecast. The company on Tuesday dropped its forecast to a range below analyst expectations after also trimming it in April due to exchange rates. The company, which brings in nearly half of its sales from outside the United States, now expects earnings of $10 to $10.10 per share. That’s down from a prediction of $10.15 to $10.35 per share it made in the spring.

Health insurers raise rates

SACRAMENTO, California — Individual health insurance rates are going up across the country. The coronavirus pandemic caused lots of people to put off routine health care. But now many people are returning to doctor's offices. Health insurers in individual marketplaces across 13 states and Washington D.C. will raise rates an average of 10% next year. California officials on Tuesday announced rates would increase an average of 6% for the 1.7 million people who purchase coverage through the state run health insurance marketplace. Covered California Executive Director Jessica Altman said more people using health care was the biggest driver of the increase.