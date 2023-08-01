'Euphoria' star dead

LOS ANGELES — Angus Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on the HBO series “Euphoria,” has died. He was 25. Cloud’s publicist, Cait Bailey, said Cloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. In a statement, Cloud's family said he had “intensely struggled” with the recent loss of his father. Cloud hadn’t acted before he was cast in “Euphoria.” The part made Cloud the breakout star of one the buzziest shows in television. He was recently cast to co-star in “Scream 6.”

Musk threatens researchers

WASHINGTON — A nonprofit organization that researches links between social media, hate and extremism has been threatened with a lawsuit by X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. An attorney for the platform recently wrote to the Center for Countering Digital Hate accusing the group of trying to hurt the site's advertising. The center has published numerous research reports documenting an increase in hate speech on the platform since it was purchased last year by Elon Musk. The center says Musk is trying to silence his critics, despite his claims to support free speech.

Whale carcass sparks anger

HONG KONG — The discovery of a whale carcass in Hong Kong waters has sparked an outpouring of grief on social media. Many comments blamed the mammal’s death on sightseeing activities. A scientific officer of Ocean Park Conservation Foundation Hong Kong said Monday that an initial check found a new wound on the whale’s back. But the cause of death would have to be confirmed by a necropsy. Compass Chan didn't confirm whether the dead mammal was the same whale that has attracted groups of whale watchers since it first was spotted in the city’s waters in mid-July. He said the death was a pity, and represented an opportunity to think about how to coexist with other species.

Zoo denies bear allegations

BEIJING — A zoo in eastern China is denying suggestions some of its bears might be people in costumes after photos of the animals standing like humans circulated online. The Hangzhou Zoo said on its social media account the sun bears from Malaysia are smaller than other bears and look different but are the real thing. The posting, written from the bear's point of view, said, “It seems you don’t understand me very well.” Internet users questioned whether the zoo’s bears were real after photos circulated showing one standing upright on slender hind legs. Other Chinese zoos have been accused of trying to pass off dogs dyed to look like wolves or African cats, and donkeys painted to look like zebras.

Mark Jackson laid off

Add Mark Jackson to the list of ESPN reporters and commentators who have been laid off over the past five weeks. Jackson was let go on Monday with two years remaining on his contract. Two people close to the move told The Associated Press that with Jeff Van Gundy also being laid off in late June, ESPN is expected to replace them with Doris Burke and Doc Rivers. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they aren’t at liberty to publicly discuss personnel moves.