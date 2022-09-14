Business digest

Markets shudder on dashed inflation hopes; Dow falls 1,250

NEW YORK — The stock market fell the most since June 2020 following Wall Street’s humbling realization that inflation is not slowing as much as hoped. The Dow lost more than 1,250 points and the S&P 500 sank 4.3%. A hotter-than-expected report on inflation Tuesday has traders bracing for the Federal Reserve to ultimately raise interest rates even higher than expected, with all the risks for the economy that entails. Bond prices also tumbled, sending yields sharply higher, after the government reported inflation decelerated last month by less than economists forecast. The drop didn't quite knock out the market's gains over the past four days.

US inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown

WASHINGTON — Lower gas costs slowed U.S. inflation for a second straight month in August, but most other prices across the economy kept rising — evidence that inflation remains a heavy burden for American households. Consumer prices rose 8.3% from a year earlier and 0.1% from July. But the jump in “core” prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, was especially worrisome. It outpaced expectations and ignited fear that the Federal Reserve will boost interest rates more aggressively and raise the risk of a recession. Fueled by high rents, medical care and new cars, core prices leaped 6.3% for the year ending in August and 0.6% from July to August, the government said Tuesday.

Starbucks to revamp stores to speed service, boost morale

Starbucks plans to spend $450 million next year to make its North American stores more efficient and less complex. The company also said it plans to open 2,000 net new stores in the U.S. by 2025. The emphasis will be on meeting the growing demand for drive-thru and delivery. Starbucks recently saw the best week for sales in its 51-year history when it introduced its latest fall drinks. But it says stores need better equipment to make drinks more quickly. Among the things driving the revamp is an ongoing unionization effort, which Starbucks opposes. More than 230 U.S. stores have voted to unionize since late last year.

Bill Gates: Technological innovation would help solve hunger

NEW YORK — Bill Gates says the global hunger crisis is so immense that food aid cannot fully address the problem. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation released a report Tuesday documenting major setbacks toward shared global development goals, including food insecurity. In an interview with The Associated Press, Gates argues that innovations in farming technology, in particular, what he calls “magic” crop seeds are needed to reverse the crisis. The seeds are engineered to adapt to climate change and resist agricultural pests. Some scientists say that reliance on the seeds conflicts with worldwide efforts to protect the environment because they generally require fossil fuel-based fertilizers and pesticides to grow.

Eiffel Tower to go dark earlier as Paris saves energy

PARIS — Paris will start turning off lights on the Eiffel Tower and other iconic monuments to save energy. Mayor Anne Hidalgo said Tuesday that the Eiffel Tower that is normally illuminated until 1 a.m. will be plunged into darkness an hour and 15 minutes earlier. The French capital, like the rest of Europe, faces the risk of power shortages this winter amid dwindling supplies of natural gas from Russia. She says lights on Paris' other landmarks, such as the City Hall, will be turned off even earlier, at 10 p.m. starting Sept. 23. For safety reasons, streetlights will stay on and bridges over the Seine River will remain illuminated.