Wall Street

weakens again

NEW YORK — Wall Street fell for a third straight day as rising yields in the bond market keep cranking up the pressure. The S&P 500 lost 0.8% Thursday, with August on track to be its worst month of the year by far. The Dow fell 290 points, or 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite gave back 1.2%.

Stocks broadly have retreated in August, in part because a swift rise in bond yields is forcing a reassessment of how much to pay for them. The 10-year Treasury yield, which helps set mortgage rates, is nearly back to where it was in 2007.

The losses were widespread. Meta Platforms sank 3.1%, and Tesla dropped 2.8%. Apple fell 1.5% and was the heaviest weight on the S&P 500.

China tries

to defuse fears

BEIJING — China’s government is trying to reassure jittery homebuyers after a major real estate developer missed a payment on its multibillion-dollar debt, reviving fears about the industry’s shaky finances and their impact on the struggling Chinese economy. Economists say there is no indication Country Garden’s problems might spread beyond China. But they highlight the industry’s struggle under pressure from the ruling Communist Party to reduce soaring debt that is seen as an economic threat. That has bankrupted hundreds of small developers and depressed China’s economic growth. A government spokesman tried to reassure the public, saying financial conditions are improving and regulators are getting debt under control.

Airlines adding

new routes

FORT WORTH, Texas — Airlines are betting that the travel recovery remains red-hot. They are announcing new destinations and additional flights, especially for international travel. American Airlines is the latest. American said Thursday that it will start flying to three new destinations in Europe next summer — Copenhagen, Naples and Nice, France. American's announcement comes a day after Delta Air Lines said it will expand service to China this fall. The news from two of the biggest U.S. carriers underscores the airline industry’s confidence that planes will remain packed.

Walmart reports

strong sales

NEW YORK — Walmart reported strong second-quarter sales results as the retailer’s low-price model continues to attract budget-conscious consumers in a tough economic environment. Walmart earned $7.89 billion, or $2.92 per share, up from last year. Its adjusted per-share profit of $1.84 was better than Wall Street had expected. Sales rose nearly 6% to $161.63 billion. The nation’s largest retailer also boosted its annual outlook.

Jobless claims

fell last week

WASHINGTON — The U.S. labor market continues to flex its muscle, as applications for jobless claims fell again last week and remain at healthy levels despite high interest rates and elevated inflation. Applications for unemployment benefits dropped by 11,000 to 239,000 for the week ending August 12, down from 250,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which softens some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 2,750 to 234,250. Jobless claim applications are seen as a proxy for the number of layoffs in a given week. Overall, 1.72 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended August 5.