Some bank

stocks recover

Stocks ended broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, as some of the most breathtaking moves from a manic Monday reversed course.

The S&P 500 rose 1.7% after a report showed inflation is still high but heading lower. Stocks of smaller and mid-sized banks recovered some of their prior plunges caused by worries that customers could yank out all their cash. Treasury yields soared to trim their historic drops.

Gains in technology stocks, banks and communications services companies powered much of the rally.

A week ago, Wall Street was expecting Tuesday’s report on inflation to be the most important data of the week, if not month. The worry at the time was that inflation is staying stubbornly high, which could force the Federal Reserve to pick up the pace again on its hikes to interest rates.

Saudis order

Boeing 787s

Saudi Arabia is buying up to 121 jetliners from Boeing in a big boost for the American manufacturer. The deal was expected to be announced Tuesday. The order for Boeing 787s will be divided between Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier, Saudia, and a planned new airline to be called Riyadh Air. At list prices, the combined deal would be worth about $37 billion, but airlines routinely get deep discounts. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed. Boeing has been talking to the Saudis about an order for three years, according to two senior U.S. administration officials.

SEC’s climate

rule draws huge

public comment

WASHINGTON — Attorneys and industry experts say a closely watched rule from the Securities and Exchange Commission that would require public companies to say much more to shareholders about how their operations affect the climate has generated more public comment than many recent regulations from the nation’s top financial regulator. The SEC is expected to issue a final rule in the spring. The draft rule it put out last summer has drawn thousands of comments. The rule would make the U.S. the latest government to regulate what companies must report on their greenhouse gas emissions, energy consumption and above a certain level, the cost of climate change on their business.

Court rules

for Uber, Lyft

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California appeals court has ruled companies like Uber and Lyft do not have to treat their drivers as employees. The ruling means app-based ride hailing and delivery companies do not have to provide certain worker protections and benefits. The state Legislature passed a law in 2019 requiring these companies to treat their drivers as employees. Companies like Uber and Lyft spent $200 million in 2020 on a campaign to convince voters to exempt them from that law. Voters agreed. In 2021 a state judge ruled the companies were not exempt from the law. Monday, a state appeals court overturned that decision.

Airline adding

deicing trucks

Southwest Airlines says it's buying more deicing trucks and taking other steps to avoid another fiasco like the widespread cancellations it suffered in December. Southwest CEO Robert Jordan said Tuesday that the airline now understands what went wrong, and it wasn't bad technology. He blames extremely cold weather that forced Southwest to stop flying at some airports including in Denver and Chicago. So Southwest is buying more deicing trucks and lining up additional deicing pads at key airports.