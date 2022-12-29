Business digest

Stocks rally

to higher close

Stocks rallied to a higher close on Wall Street as new jobless benefits data showed that the labor market remains strong. The S&P 500 rose 1.7% Thursday and the Nasdaq and Dow also closed higher. The major indexes are headed for monthly losses to cap off the worst year for stock investors since 2008. Tesla recovered much of its recent losses.

The Labor Department said the number of people seeking unemployment benefits was only modestly higher last week, a sign that the labor market remains strong. Treasury yields were mixed. Markets in Europe were higher and markets in Asia slipped.

Amazon defender

named minister

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil´s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that Amazon activist Marina Silva will be the country´s next minister of environment. The announcement signals the new administration will prioritize cracking down on illegal deforestation in the forest even if it means running afoul of powerful agribusiness interests. It's the reaapointment of a woman who carried Brazil's most effective strategy for reducing deforestation. It's also a reunion of two old colleagues who first worked together two decades ago during Lula's first presidency. The main challenge remains the same: Stop rampant deforestation in the world´s largest rainforest. Lula has promised to end all deforestation by 2030. In Silva, he'll have a strong partner for trying to do so.

Bond yield gap

puzzles experts

LOS ANGELES — Economists are baffled by a wider-than-usual divergence between long-term mortgage rates and the yield on the benchmark U.S. government bond that is driving a sharp rise in borrowing costs and helping to torpedo the U.S. housing market this year.

This spread has historically averaged around 170 basis points a month, but between March and October it averaged about 240 basis points, according to Federal Reserve data. In October, the spread widened to 292 points, the biggest monthly gap since August 1986.

NY opens 1st

pot dispensary

NEW YORK — The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York is ringing up its first sales, opening up what is expected to be one of the country’s biggest and most lucrative markets for cannabis. The widely anticipated opening of the first state-sanctioned dispensary is operated by the nonprofit Housing Works. It is the first of a string of openings expected in the coming months in New York, which legalized recreational use of marijuana in March 2021. The first legal shop will join a market now dominated by dozens of unauthorized shops that have operated in the open for years.

Iraq battles

fake brands

BAGHDAD — Iraq's prime minister has ordered a crackdown on local businesses operating under the names of international brands without legal permission. That's according to a statement from the premier's office on Wednesday. The Associated Press reported last week that Iraq has become a major center of trademark violations and piracy.

In one prominent example, a chain of fake Starbucks has been operating under the international coffee company’s logo in Baghdad. Starbucks filed a lawsuit in an attempt to shut down the trademark violation, but the case was halted after the owner allegedly threatened lawyers hired by the coffee house.