Stocks post

winning week

NEW YORK — Stocks rose to send Wall Street to its first winning week since July. The S&P 500 climbed 0.7% Friday after flipping between small gains and losses a few times through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 247 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.9%. The gains came after the head of the Federal Reserve said it will proceed carefully as it decides what to do with interest rates. The Fed has already hiked its main rate to the highest level in 2001 in hopes of driving down inflation, and many investors would rather not see any more.

Louisiana oil

refinery burns

GARYVILLE, La. — A fire has broken out at an oil refinery in south Louisiana, sending a tower of black smoke into the sky. No injuries have been reported. But authorities ordered residents within two miles of the Marathon Petroleum facility in Garyville to evacuate on Friday. The president of St. John the Baptist Parish says the company assured officials that the fire is contained to the facility, about 30 miles northwest of New Orleans. A company spokesperson told reporters it's not clear when the fire might be put out. According to the company, a storage tank at the facility released a product called naphtha and the fire ignited.

Hawaii utility

sued over fires

NEW YORK — Shares of Hawaiian Electric Company’s parent fell more than 18% by market close Friday, one day after the utility was sued by Maui County over the fires that devastated Lahaina. Maui County accused Hawaiian Electric of negligently failing to shut off power despite exceptionally high winds and dry conditions — saying that the destruction from the deadly Aug. 8 fires could have been avoided if the company had taken essential actions.

Outrage towards the company grew as witness accounts and video indicated that sparks from power lines ignited fires as utility poles snapped in the winds, which were driven by a passing hurricane. In the weeks since the fires broke out, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s market capitalization has fallen from $4.1 billion to $1.1 billion.

Heineken pulls

out of Russia

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch brewer Heineken says it has completed its withdrawal from Russia, 18 months after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The company announced Friday the sale of its business in Russia for just 1 euro. Heineken says it will incur a total loss of 300 million euros ($325 million) for the sale to Russian manufacturing giant the Arnest Group.

Heineken had faced criticism for the slow pace of its exit in the wake of the outbreak of war, but insisted it was seeking to look after its local employees in Russia.

Instacart files

to go public

Grocery delivery company Instacart is going public. The San Francisco-based company filed paperwork Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The IPO is expected to happen in the next few weeks. Instacart said it plans to trade on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the stock symbol “CART.” The number of shares and the price haven’t yet been determined, the company said.

The IPO is a long-awaited step for Instacart, which was founded in 2012. The company says it has 7.7 million active customers who spend about $317 per month on on the platform.